Bryant & Stratton College plans expansion at Wauwatosa campus

Bryant & Stratton College is planning an addition to its Wauwatosa campus to accommodate its new athletics program and expanded tutoring and cafeteria areas.

Bryant & Stratton, a for-profit New York-based college, plans to add 6,000 to 6,500 square feet on the northeast corner of the campus, according to plans submitted to the Wauwatosa plan commission.

The college currently occupies more than two-thirds of the 100,000-square-foot building at 10950 W. Potter Road in Wauwatosa, the rest of which is occupied by an industrial tenant.

The college said it needs more space for athletics offices, workstations, a separate entry for athletes, tutoring and counseling areas, and cafeteria seating. Construction on the addition is expected to begin in early 2019.

Bryant & Stratton recently added athletics to its Wisconsin campuses. Its men’s and women’s basketball and men’s golf programs compete in the NJCAA Division II.

In addition to Wauwatosa, the college operates locations in Milwaukee, Glendale, and a recently opened Mount Pleasant campus.

The plan commission will consider Bryant & Stratton’s conditional use request July 9.