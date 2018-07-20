Barrett picks former alderman Willie Wade to lead Employ Milwaukee

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said he has selected former Milwaukee alderman Willie Wade to succeed Earl Buford as president and chief executive officer of Employ Milwaukee.

Barrett will submit Wade’s name to Employ Milwaukee’s board of directors for consideration.

Employ Milwaukee is the largest of 11 workforce development boards in the state.

Wade left the Common Council to join the organization, then known as the Milwaukee Area Workforce Investment Board, in early 2016 and currently serves as chief marketing officer. He served on the organization’s board for 11 years.

“Willie Wade’s passionate leadership and commitment to connecting people to lifelong employment is unparalleled,” said Mayor Barrett. “Willie is a proven change maker which he demonstrated in his time as an Alderman and in his current role at Employ Milwaukee. I am pleased with Willie’s ability to get things done.”

“Willie Wade knows every angle of both the workforce challenges and opportunities in Milwaukee, and he appreciates the importance of creating real economic opportunity – and creating greater pathways to employment for more city residents – better than most,” said Common Council President Ashanti Hamilton. “Very simply, the appointment of Willie Wade as President and CEO of Employ Milwaukee is great news for our future and a tremendous opportunity for my former colleague and friend.”

Buford left Employ Milwaukee earlier this year to take a similar post with a Pittsburgh workforce organization.