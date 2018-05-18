Artists Working in Education names new executive director

LaShawndra Vernon will lead the arts enrichment nonprofit

by

May 18, 2018, 11:36 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/ideas/educationworkforce-development/artists-working-in-education-names-new-executive-director/

Artists Working in Education, Inc., a nonprofit organization that provides youth in the Milwaukee area with arts enrichment programs, has named LaShawndra Vernon as its executive director.

LaShawndra Vernon

Vernon previously was a program director and portfolio manager at United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County.

Vernon replaces former executive director Beth Haskovec, who took a position with LISC Milwaukee earlier this year.

“In our 20th year, we’re filled with gratitude for what we’ve been able to accomplish and excited for what’s next,” said Adam Carr, board president. “As we prepare for our next 20, our board is thrilled to welcome LaShawndra as our executive director. Through her vision, leadership and talent, we know AWE will continue to grow and deepen our impact in neighborhoods throughout Milwaukee.”

Vernon’s background is in health research and community engagement. She is founder and chief executive officer of Milwaukee-based system design firm Absolute Pryme, which works to build collaborative communities. Vernon is also the founding chair of the Human Trafficking Task Force of Greater Milwaukee.

“As a long-time member of the creative community in Milwaukee, it is an honor and privilege to join AWE in enriching the quality of life for children and families,” Vernon said. “Our community is faced with so many challenges, but in the midst of our struggles, we will continue to cultivate and create joy. If we can feed the joy in neighborhoods we can accomplish anything.”

AWE provides arts education programs, including sponsoring artists-in-residence as well as a Truck Studio drop-in summer enrichment program, to thousands of area youth in schools and community centers, as well as parks, playgrounds, libraries and community events. It has recently received gifts from the Zilber Family Foundation, Northwestern Mutual Foundation and Potawatomi Hotel & Casino’s signature charity program Heart of Canal Street.

Artists Working in Education, Inc., a nonprofit organization that provides youth in the Milwaukee area with arts enrichment programs, has named LaShawndra Vernon as its executive director.

LaShawndra Vernon

Vernon previously was a program director and portfolio manager at United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County.

Vernon replaces former executive director Beth Haskovec, who took a position with LISC Milwaukee earlier this year.

“In our 20th year, we’re filled with gratitude for what we’ve been able to accomplish and excited for what’s next,” said Adam Carr, board president. “As we prepare for our next 20, our board is thrilled to welcome LaShawndra as our executive director. Through her vision, leadership and talent, we know AWE will continue to grow and deepen our impact in neighborhoods throughout Milwaukee.”

Vernon’s background is in health research and community engagement. She is founder and chief executive officer of Milwaukee-based system design firm Absolute Pryme, which works to build collaborative communities. Vernon is also the founding chair of the Human Trafficking Task Force of Greater Milwaukee.

“As a long-time member of the creative community in Milwaukee, it is an honor and privilege to join AWE in enriching the quality of life for children and families,” Vernon said. “Our community is faced with so many challenges, but in the midst of our struggles, we will continue to cultivate and create joy. If we can feed the joy in neighborhoods we can accomplish anything.”

AWE provides arts education programs, including sponsoring artists-in-residence as well as a Truck Studio drop-in summer enrichment program, to thousands of area youth in schools and community centers, as well as parks, playgrounds, libraries and community events. It has recently received gifts from the Zilber Family Foundation, Northwestern Mutual Foundation and Potawatomi Hotel & Casino’s signature charity program Heart of Canal Street.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you plan to shop at the IKEA store in Oak Creek?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Everything must go!

Malls try to adapt as more stores close

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Managing insurance risks across all levels of your business
Managing insurance risks across all levels of your business

How to get the best possible outcomes for your operations, employees and contracts

by Brian Bean, J.D.

Making big data small
Making big data small

Tools making health care more transparent can profoundly influence health trends in society

by Paul Nobile

Five ways to use business debt to your advantage
Five ways to use business debt to your advantage

Meet and exceed goals through realizing the benefits of loans

by Mike Flynn

From startup to successful
From startup to successful

What two Milwaukee business leaders have learned

by Tracy Meeks

Delivering brand experience in the workplace
Delivering brand experience in the workplace

An important marketing tool to tell the story, drive the mission and enhance strategy

by Stephanie Anderson

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

RISE! 9th Annual Women’s Success Summit
Four Points by Sheraton

05/22/201810:15 am-3:00 pm

Wisconsin Veterans Business Conference
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20189:00 am-3:00 pm

ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis DATE WITH A PLATE
Intercontinental Hotel

05/30/20185:30 pm-8:30 pm

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm