$200,000 in prizes available in first year of Foxconn smart city competition

Company commits $1 million to three-year program

by

August 08, 2018, 2:03 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/ideas/educationworkforce-development/200000-in-prizes-available-in-first-year-of-foxconn-smart-city-competition/

Foxconn Technology Group will make $200,000 in prizes available over three rounds of competition during the coming school year as part of its Smart Cities, Smart Future initiative.

Alan Yeung announces Foxconn’s Smart Cities, Smart Future initiative on May 10.

Alan Yeung, Foxconn director of U.S. strategic initiatives, announced details for the contest Tuesday as part of a smart cities summit at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. The company also launched a website for the contest as well.

Earlier this year, Foxconn announced it would commit $1 million to fund competitions over three years.

Students, faculty and staff at Wisconsin higher education institutions, including public and private universities and technical colleges, are invited to participate.

“The competition is aimed at finding innovative ways that technology can help enhance quality of life and working environments, whether it’s through developing attractive streetscapes, building transportation networks, designing innovative living spaces, improving the way we learn or enhancing health care,” Yeung said.

Entries can come in a variety of formats including essays, business plans, poster boards, photos and video. Individual and team entries are allowed.

“We don’t want to just do essays because we will probably just get five entries,” Yeung said, joking college students would likely wait until the night before the deadline to start writing.

Themes for the competition include optimizing our resources and strengths; improving quality of life performance and collaboration; enhancing a sustainable economy and environment; and advancing smart manufacturing, services and infrastructure. Foxconn will be announcing more details on competition categories in September.

The competition will have three rounds. At least 300 participants will receive the $150 managers award in the first round. The second round will award $1,000 director’s awards to 50 contestants and 16 participants will receive $5,000 in the final president’s award.

“Five thousand dollars is not going to get you to be the next Google or Facebook, but you can always get started somewhere,” Yeung said.

He said Foxconn would like to see contestants come up with bold ideas that incorporate data and consider things from multiple vantage points.

“You do small things, you get small results,” he said.

Foxconn Technology Group will make $200,000 in prizes available over three rounds of competition during the coming school year as part of its Smart Cities, Smart Future initiative.

Alan Yeung announces Foxconn’s Smart Cities, Smart Future initiative on May 10.

Alan Yeung, Foxconn director of U.S. strategic initiatives, announced details for the contest Tuesday as part of a smart cities summit at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. The company also launched a website for the contest as well.

Earlier this year, Foxconn announced it would commit $1 million to fund competitions over three years.

Students, faculty and staff at Wisconsin higher education institutions, including public and private universities and technical colleges, are invited to participate.

“The competition is aimed at finding innovative ways that technology can help enhance quality of life and working environments, whether it’s through developing attractive streetscapes, building transportation networks, designing innovative living spaces, improving the way we learn or enhancing health care,” Yeung said.

Entries can come in a variety of formats including essays, business plans, poster boards, photos and video. Individual and team entries are allowed.

“We don’t want to just do essays because we will probably just get five entries,” Yeung said, joking college students would likely wait until the night before the deadline to start writing.

Themes for the competition include optimizing our resources and strengths; improving quality of life performance and collaboration; enhancing a sustainable economy and environment; and advancing smart manufacturing, services and infrastructure. Foxconn will be announcing more details on competition categories in September.

The competition will have three rounds. At least 300 participants will receive the $150 managers award in the first round. The second round will award $1,000 director’s awards to 50 contestants and 16 participants will receive $5,000 in the final president’s award.

“Five thousand dollars is not going to get you to be the next Google or Facebook, but you can always get started somewhere,” Yeung said.

He said Foxconn would like to see contestants come up with bold ideas that incorporate data and consider things from multiple vantage points.

“You do small things, you get small results,” he said.

Comments

  1. The Sheriff says:
    August 8, 2018 at 4:09 pm

    Fox continues the Conn…

    Gives back tiny portion of payoff loot and expects nearly free ideas from WI college students.

    They really do think we are complete fools

    Reply Report comment
  2. Luke VandenLangenberg says:
    August 8, 2018 at 3:07 pm

    “The competition will have three rounds. At least 300 participants will receive the $150 managers award in the first round. The second round will award $1,000 director’s awards to 50 contestants and 16 participants will receive $5,000 in the final president’s award.”

    They need to take some feedback from Transcend competition at UW-Madison

    Reply Report comment

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you like the name Fiserv Forum for the new arena in downtown Milwaukee?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Perfect chemistry

Metzger grows Accelerated Analytical into product testing powerhouse

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Why population health management matters to employers
Why population health management matters to employers

Value should be the framework for performance improvement in health care

by Fred Brodsky, MD

Five tips to protect your business from BEC fraud
Five tips to protect your business from BEC fraud

One of the top frauds perpetrated against businesses is business email compromise

by Alicia Buttchen

Spooked by rising interest rates?
Spooked by rising interest rates?

Caution is best action

by Robert J. Makowski, Jr.

Four levers that help you reach financial goals
Four levers that help you reach financial goals

Professional tips to improve the results from your investments

by Dave Spano

Population health analytics leads to better care for employees
Population health analytics leads to better care for employees

Certain populations share interrelated conditions that influence lifelong health

by Aundrea Price

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Talent Management
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/26/201812:00 am

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

BizTimes Leadership Academy: GenNext
Milwaukee Athletic Club

10/11/201812:00 am

Feed Your Inner Goddess
The baaree

08/12/20185:00 pm-9:00 pm

IBAW presents Peggy Troy of Children’s Hospital
Wisconsin Club

08/17/20187:00 am-9:00 am

The 2018 Health & Wellness Speakers Jam
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson

09/13/20186:30 pm-9:00 pm

Life Navigators 35th Annual Challenger Event
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/17/201810:30 am-9:00 pm

SHARP Literacy's A Novel Event with Malcolm Brogdon
Discovery World, Pilot House

09/17/20184:00 pm-7:00 pm