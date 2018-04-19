Wisconsin added 8,900 private sector jobs in March

Unemployment rate still at 2.9%

by

April 19, 2018, 10:51 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/ideas/economic-development/wisconsin-added-8900-private-sector-jobs-in-march/

Wisconsin added 8,900 private sector jobs in March, according to seasonally adjusted preliminary data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released today by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.

The unemployment rate held steady at a record low 2.9 percent. When it dipped below 3 percent in February, it was the first time the state’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate had done so since data collection began in 1976. Wisconsin’s unemployment rate is well below the national rate of 4.1 percent.

The state’s labor force participation rate also increased by 0.1 percent in March, and the civilian labor force grew to 3.2 million.

The state added 2,300 construction jobs, 2,100 manufacturing jobs and 2,800 professional and business services jobs in March, according to the preliminary data.

The previously reported job data from February, which showed the state had lost 300 private sector jobs that month, was revised upward dramatically—the state actually gained 3,700 private sector jobs in February, according to the revised data.

On the public sector side, the state lost 2,100 government jobs in March.

The state is off to a strong start to the year in private sector job growth, according to BLS data released by the DWD. The state added 7,100 private sector jobs in January, 3,700 in February and 8,900 in March, for a total of 19,700 private sector jobs for the first quarter of the year.

“Wisconsin’s working families, employees and communities are benefiting as Wisconsin’s labor market economy sets new records across numerous measurements,” said Ray Allen, DWD secretary, in a statement. “Our unemployment rate remains at a record low of 2.9 percent, the number of people employed is at a record high and our civilian labor force is larger than ever before in our state’s history. Under Governor (Scott) Walker’s leadership, Wisconsin’s strong alignment between workforce, education and economic development partners will enable Wisconsin to attract, train and retain even more workers through an all-hands-on-deck approach that draws talent from outside the state and helps those already here skill up and skill in to good-paying opportunities.”

Read more economic data reports at the BizTracker page.

Wisconsin added 8,900 private sector jobs in March, according to seasonally adjusted preliminary data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released today by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.

The unemployment rate held steady at a record low 2.9 percent. When it dipped below 3 percent in February, it was the first time the state’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate had done so since data collection began in 1976. Wisconsin’s unemployment rate is well below the national rate of 4.1 percent.

The state’s labor force participation rate also increased by 0.1 percent in March, and the civilian labor force grew to 3.2 million.

The state added 2,300 construction jobs, 2,100 manufacturing jobs and 2,800 professional and business services jobs in March, according to the preliminary data.

The previously reported job data from February, which showed the state had lost 300 private sector jobs that month, was revised upward dramatically—the state actually gained 3,700 private sector jobs in February, according to the revised data.

On the public sector side, the state lost 2,100 government jobs in March.

The state is off to a strong start to the year in private sector job growth, according to BLS data released by the DWD. The state added 7,100 private sector jobs in January, 3,700 in February and 8,900 in March, for a total of 19,700 private sector jobs for the first quarter of the year.

“Wisconsin’s working families, employees and communities are benefiting as Wisconsin’s labor market economy sets new records across numerous measurements,” said Ray Allen, DWD secretary, in a statement. “Our unemployment rate remains at a record low of 2.9 percent, the number of people employed is at a record high and our civilian labor force is larger than ever before in our state’s history. Under Governor (Scott) Walker’s leadership, Wisconsin’s strong alignment between workforce, education and economic development partners will enable Wisconsin to attract, train and retain even more workers through an all-hands-on-deck approach that draws talent from outside the state and helps those already here skill up and skill in to good-paying opportunities.”

Read more economic data reports at the BizTracker page.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What hospital does your family use most often?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Who’s going to ride the streetcar?

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

The link between broker compensation and objectivity
The link between broker compensation and objectivity

Talk to your benefits broker about how they are compensated for your business

by Jim Mueller

The workplace: A tool to compete for talent
The workplace: A tool to compete for talent

The workforce is changing and the workplace needs to keep pace

by Stephanie Anderson

Mindfulness over matter
Mindfulness over matter

Combatting stress through self-awareness

by Paul Nobile

Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?
Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?

Consumers deserve to know their options, but providers and insurers don’t reveal their prices

by Jim Mueller

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

IBAW presents Leah Vukmir and Brett Healy
Wisconsin Club

04/20/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Finance In Manufacturing - Paranet Roundtable Discussion
The Paranet Group Headquarters

04/24/20188:00 am-11:00 am

Schenck's 2018 Sales & Use Tax
Hilton Garden Inn Milwaukee Park Place

04/24/20188:00 am-10:30 am

Anniversary Luncheon, featuring gold medalist Aly Raisman
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

04/25/201810:30 am-1:30 pm

Your Action Plan for Successful Aging and Retirement
Embassy Suites Hotel

04/26/20187:30 am-9:30 am