Wisconsin added 8,900 private sector jobs in March, according to seasonally adjusted preliminary data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released today by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.

The unemployment rate held steady at a record low 2.9 percent. When it dipped below 3 percent in February, it was the first time the state’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate had done so since data collection began in 1976. Wisconsin’s unemployment rate is well below the national rate of 4.1 percent.

The state’s labor force participation rate also increased by 0.1 percent in March, and the civilian labor force grew to 3.2 million.

The state added 2,300 construction jobs, 2,100 manufacturing jobs and 2,800 professional and business services jobs in March, according to the preliminary data.

The previously reported job data from February, which showed the state had lost 300 private sector jobs that month, was revised upward dramatically—the state actually gained 3,700 private sector jobs in February, according to the revised data.

On the public sector side, the state lost 2,100 government jobs in March.

The state is off to a strong start to the year in private sector job growth, according to BLS data released by the DWD. The state added 7,100 private sector jobs in January, 3,700 in February and 8,900 in March, for a total of 19,700 private sector jobs for the first quarter of the year.

“Wisconsin’s working families, employees and communities are benefiting as Wisconsin’s labor market economy sets new records across numerous measurements,” said Ray Allen, DWD secretary, in a statement. “Our unemployment rate remains at a record low of 2.9 percent, the number of people employed is at a record high and our civilian labor force is larger than ever before in our state’s history. Under Governor (Scott) Walker’s leadership, Wisconsin’s strong alignment between workforce, education and economic development partners will enable Wisconsin to attract, train and retain even more workers through an all-hands-on-deck approach that draws talent from outside the state and helps those already here skill up and skill in to good-paying opportunities.”

