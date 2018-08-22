Vacant lot on Brady Street again available for development

Proposed mixed-use project at site falls through

by

August 22, 2018, 11:54 AM

The city has reissued a request for proposal for a vacant corner lot at Marshall and Brady streets after a proposed mixed-use development at the site failed to come together.

Milwaukee developer Scott Genke, of SG Property Management LLC, won the original RFP last fall with his plan to develop a four-story residential building with 1,500 square feet of retail on the first floor that would have included a coffee shop.

Genke was planning market rate apartments on the upper levels with an accessible green roof. On Wednesday, the city announced Genke’s project would not be moving forward.

Genke, who renovated the 1929 King Building on South Kinnickinnick Avenue in Bay View, could not immediately be reached for comment.

The 3,480-square-foot lot, which is situated between a four-story residential building on Marshall Street and the former Pecoraro’s Food Market on Brady, is again available for $105,000.

The RFP calls for activation of Brady Street from morning until night with uses such as retail, a restaurant, café, baker or deli.

Proposals are due to the city by 2 p.m. Oct. 4.

 

