Tax Foundation ranks Wisconsin 32nd for business tax climate

Report penalizes states for use of tax credits

by

September 26, 2018, 1:27 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/ideas/economic-development/tax-foundation-ranks-wisconsin-32nd-for-business-tax-climate/

A new report from the Tax Foundation ranks Wisconsin 32nd in the nation for state business tax climate, an improvement of three spots from last year but also a return to the state’s ranking in 2016.

Jared Walczak, the report’s lead author, said Wisconsin’s improvement was primarily the result of changes by other states. He added that over the last five to ten years the state has seen a reduced reliance on property taxes and “a modest improvement” in its ranking.

Money

The report from the Washington D.C.-based nonprofit seeks to measure how effectively a state raises revenue using 100 different variables. It evaluates a state’s taxation in five major areas based on each area’s variability compared to the national average. The index gives a 30.1 percent weight to individual income tax, 25.3 percent to sales tax, 19.5 percent to corporate tax, 15.4 percent to property tax and 9.8 percent to unemployment insurance tax.

Wisconsin performed best on the sales tax portion of the index, ranking 8th in the country. The index rewards states that allow exclusions for business inputs and have low general rates and a broad base. The report included Wisconsin among the state’s as having “well-structured sales taxes and modest excise tax rates.”

The property tax component takes into account property tax rates using U.S. Census data and each state’s tax base. The rates component includes per capita collections, property tax collections as a percent of personal income and capital stock taxes. The base element includes variables on whether a state levies inheritance, estate, gift, inventory, or intangible property taxes. Wisconsin ranks 21st on the property tax measure.

Wisconsin ranks 35th in the country on the corporate tax rate component. The index penalizes states that have high or complex rate systems and those that rely on business tax credits.

The $3 billion tax incentive package Wisconsin officials agreed to with Foxconn Technology Group is not specifically accounted for in the index, Walczak said.

“That sort of deal is typical of the sort of policy the index does penalize,” he added.

Wisconsin ranks 39th on individual income tax, in the largest component of the index. States with no income tax generally receive a perfect score while the report also rewards those with flat, low-tax systems with few deductions or exemptions. Complex, multi-rate systems typically score lower.

The smallest component of the index is unemployment insurance tax, where Wisconsin ranks 41st.

The top ranked business tax states overall include Wyoming, Alaska, South Dakota, Montana and Florida. The worst are Arkansas, Connecticut, New York, California and New Jersey.

Among neighboring states, only Michigan outranks Wisconsin at 13th. Illinois is 36th, Minnesota is 43rd and Iowa is 45th.

Iowa’s ranking is expected to improve in the coming years following the passage of a tax reform package that reduces individual and corporate income rates. Walczak noted the changes will be phased in over a number of years.

A new report from the Tax Foundation ranks Wisconsin 32nd in the nation for state business tax climate, an improvement of three spots from last year but also a return to the state’s ranking in 2016.

Jared Walczak, the report’s lead author, said Wisconsin’s improvement was primarily the result of changes by other states. He added that over the last five to ten years the state has seen a reduced reliance on property taxes and “a modest improvement” in its ranking.

Money

The report from the Washington D.C.-based nonprofit seeks to measure how effectively a state raises revenue using 100 different variables. It evaluates a state’s taxation in five major areas based on each area’s variability compared to the national average. The index gives a 30.1 percent weight to individual income tax, 25.3 percent to sales tax, 19.5 percent to corporate tax, 15.4 percent to property tax and 9.8 percent to unemployment insurance tax.

Wisconsin performed best on the sales tax portion of the index, ranking 8th in the country. The index rewards states that allow exclusions for business inputs and have low general rates and a broad base. The report included Wisconsin among the state’s as having “well-structured sales taxes and modest excise tax rates.”

The property tax component takes into account property tax rates using U.S. Census data and each state’s tax base. The rates component includes per capita collections, property tax collections as a percent of personal income and capital stock taxes. The base element includes variables on whether a state levies inheritance, estate, gift, inventory, or intangible property taxes. Wisconsin ranks 21st on the property tax measure.

Wisconsin ranks 35th in the country on the corporate tax rate component. The index penalizes states that have high or complex rate systems and those that rely on business tax credits.

The $3 billion tax incentive package Wisconsin officials agreed to with Foxconn Technology Group is not specifically accounted for in the index, Walczak said.

“That sort of deal is typical of the sort of policy the index does penalize,” he added.

Wisconsin ranks 39th on individual income tax, in the largest component of the index. States with no income tax generally receive a perfect score while the report also rewards those with flat, low-tax systems with few deductions or exemptions. Complex, multi-rate systems typically score lower.

The smallest component of the index is unemployment insurance tax, where Wisconsin ranks 41st.

The top ranked business tax states overall include Wyoming, Alaska, South Dakota, Montana and Florida. The worst are Arkansas, Connecticut, New York, California and New Jersey.

Among neighboring states, only Michigan outranks Wisconsin at 13th. Illinois is 36th, Minnesota is 43rd and Iowa is 45th.

Iowa’s ranking is expected to improve in the coming years following the passage of a tax reform package that reduces individual and corporate income rates. Walczak noted the changes will be phased in over a number of years.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you plan to shop on Boston Stores revived website?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Swing and a miss

Lessons learned from failed startups

Subscribe

  • The Harley-Davidson 115th in photos

    Biz News

    by Arthur Thomas

    September 17, 2018

    Thousands of Harley-Davidson riders descended on Milwaukee for its 115th anniversary celebrations.

  • Getting their hands dirty

    Marquette program teaches real-world entrepreneurship lessons

    by Molly Dill

    New Marquette program lets students become entrepreneurs.

  • Future 50 are the fabric of Milwaukee

    by BizTimes Staff

    The 2018 Future 50 companies are a varied group, offering a tapestry of business services that make up the fabric of…

More Stories

More BizInsights

Are you a veteran seeking to buy a home? Don’t buy into these myths
Are you a veteran seeking to buy a home? Don’t buy into these myths

Learn about the benefits of the VA Home Loan program

by Brian Showers

Medical costs trending higher
Medical costs trending higher

Increases put the squeeze on employers, employees, and their families

by Jim Mueller

Design thinking leads to successful strategy development
Design thinking leads to successful strategy development

Interior design process facilitates organizational change

by Stephanie Anderson

You’re finally making good money. Now what?
You’re finally making good money. Now what?

Your life may feel more complex, but some of the best financial advice is simple

by Dave Spano

Continuous improvement methods can help address workforce challenges
Continuous improvement methods can help address workforce challenges

Lean manufacturing practices help businesses focus on tasks that are most urgent

by Jerry Thiltgen

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Emerald Evening Fundraising Gala
LVL Events

09/27/20183:00 pm-4:00 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

Taking The Fear Out Of Cash Flow Workshop
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

10/04/201812:00 pm-2:00 pm

Bryon's Run Walk Roll To Cure Paralysis
Carroll University Schneider Stadium

10/07/20189:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm