Streetcar operator hiring 20 employees

Job fair to be held next week

by

April 27, 2018, 1:26 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/ideas/economic-development/streetcar-operator-hiring-20-employees/

The Milwaukee streetcar

Transdev North America, the operator of the Milwaukee streetcar, is hiring 20 new employees in Milwaukee.

The company is hosting a job fair and open house to fill 20 positions, including 14 streetcar operator roles. Streetcar supervisors, safety trainer/supervisor, administrative generalist, facility maintenance technician and Brookville vehicle maintenance technician roles are also available. The job fair will be held on Wednesday, May 2 from noon to 4 p.m. at the streetcar operations and maintenance facility, 450 N. Fifth St.

Lombard, Illinois-based Transdev is the largest private sector operator of multiple modes of transit in North America. The company will provide information about the jobs and conduct initial interviews at the event. Applicants are asked to bring copies of their resumes and dress in business or business casual attire.

Transdev will also discuss positions and take applications for the roles on Thursday, May 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Milwaukee Career Expo at Wisconsin State Fair Park. And applicants can also submit their resumes online.

The salaries for these positions are between $40,000 and $65,000, according to the Milwaukee Department of Public Works. About 30 people will be hired by Transdev to operate “The Hop.”

The Milwaukee streetcar

Transdev North America, the operator of the Milwaukee streetcar, is hiring 20 new employees in Milwaukee.

The company is hosting a job fair and open house to fill 20 positions, including 14 streetcar operator roles. Streetcar supervisors, safety trainer/supervisor, administrative generalist, facility maintenance technician and Brookville vehicle maintenance technician roles are also available. The job fair will be held on Wednesday, May 2 from noon to 4 p.m. at the streetcar operations and maintenance facility, 450 N. Fifth St.

Lombard, Illinois-based Transdev is the largest private sector operator of multiple modes of transit in North America. The company will provide information about the jobs and conduct initial interviews at the event. Applicants are asked to bring copies of their resumes and dress in business or business casual attire.

Transdev will also discuss positions and take applications for the roles on Thursday, May 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Milwaukee Career Expo at Wisconsin State Fair Park. And applicants can also submit their resumes online.

The salaries for these positions are between $40,000 and $65,000, according to the Milwaukee Department of Public Works. About 30 people will be hired by Transdev to operate “The Hop.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should the state provide incentives to attract Foxconn suppliers to Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Who’s going to ride the streetcar?

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Delivering brand experience in the workplace
Delivering brand experience in the workplace

An important marketing tool to tell the story, drive the mission and enhance strategy

by Stephanie Anderson

The link between broker compensation and objectivity
The link between broker compensation and objectivity

Talk to your benefits broker about how they are compensated for your business

by Jim Mueller

The workplace: A tool to compete for talent
The workplace: A tool to compete for talent

The workforce is changing and the workplace needs to keep pace

by Stephanie Anderson

Mindfulness over matter
Mindfulness over matter

Combatting stress through self-awareness

by Paul Nobile

Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?
Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?

Consumers deserve to know their options, but providers and insurers don’t reveal their prices

by Jim Mueller

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

O2 Oxygen Ball
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

04/28/20185:30 pm-11:30 pm

This Is How We Roll Fashion Show
The Ingleside Hotel (formerly the Country Springs)

04/29/20182:00 pm-5:00 pm

SCORE/SBA Small Business Awards Breakfast
Milwaukee Marriott West

05/04/20187:30 am-11:30 am

How Leaders Manage Crisis, Change, and Communications
Baird Corporate Headquarters

05/08/20188:30 am-1:30 pm

Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/09/20187:30 am-5:00 pm