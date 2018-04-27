Streetcar operator hiring 20 employees

Transdev North America, the operator of the Milwaukee streetcar, is hiring 20 new employees in Milwaukee.

The company is hosting a job fair and open house to fill 20 positions, including 14 streetcar operator roles. Streetcar supervisors, safety trainer/supervisor, administrative generalist, facility maintenance technician and Brookville vehicle maintenance technician roles are also available. The job fair will be held on Wednesday, May 2 from noon to 4 p.m. at the streetcar operations and maintenance facility, 450 N. Fifth St.

Lombard, Illinois-based Transdev is the largest private sector operator of multiple modes of transit in North America. The company will provide information about the jobs and conduct initial interviews at the event. Applicants are asked to bring copies of their resumes and dress in business or business casual attire.

Transdev will also discuss positions and take applications for the roles on Thursday, May 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Milwaukee Career Expo at Wisconsin State Fair Park. And applicants can also submit their resumes online.

The salaries for these positions are between $40,000 and $65,000, according to the Milwaukee Department of Public Works. About 30 people will be hired by Transdev to operate “The Hop.”