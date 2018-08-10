Strassburger named Pewaukee Chamber president

Longtime marketing professional plans to address business challenges

by

August 10, 2018, 12:55 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/ideas/economic-development/strassburger-named-pewaukee-chamber-president/

Dick Strassburger has been named president of the Pewaukee Chamber of Commerce.

Dick Strassburger

Strassburger began in the role July 23, following the resignation of former president Nancy Waters, who left her job at the chamber recently to teach English in China.

Strassburger, a Wauwatosa native and Pewaukee resident, holds a degree in mass communications from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He most recently owned an Alpha Graphics franchise in Brookfield, which he sold last year. Strassburger has worked in marketing roles for more than 30 years, including at Bozell and BBDO, and with clients ranging from small businesses to Chrysler Group and Firestone.

The Pewaukee Chamber has about 150 members, and Strassburger plans to grow it to about 200 members. He doesn’t plan to make any other immediate changes.

“I’m more in a listening mode. I’m meeting with the majority of our members about what they’ve liked in the past, what they’d like the chamber to evolve into,” he said.

Strassburger said he hopes the chamber can serve to address common challenges among business owners and strengthen the business community through camaraderie. And he can also help members apply the marketing tactics he has learned to grow their enterprises, he said.

“As a former business owner, I understand firsthand the challenges that businesses face,” he said. “I want to use the chamber to turn it into a forum to address those challenges.”

