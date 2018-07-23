Sheboygan considering $32 million TIF to redevelop area south of downtown

District would include former Pentair site along Lake Michigan

by

July 23, 2018, 1:14 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/ideas/economic-development/sheboygan-considering-32-million-tif-to-redevelop-area-south-of-downtown/

The city of Sheboygan is planning an initiative to redevelop 108 acres of land south of its downtown, including the former Pentair property and areas along the Sheboygan River, using $32 million in public financing.

This former Coakley building in Sheboygan is being redeveloped into 122 apartments, and is within the proposed TIF district..

Next month, the Common Council will consider the proposed $32 million tax incremental financing district that would be located from South 14th Street on the west, along Indiana Avenue extending to Lake Michigan.

The development that could occur over the 27 years of the TIF district could create 75 jobs and $64 million in new development and redevelopment, according to city documents.

The district would include the 15-acre former Pentair Inc. site at 502 Indiana Ave., which is currently owned by Blue Harbor Resort.

Pentair closed its Sheboygan plant in June 2009, eliminating about 350 jobs. The Pentair buildings have been demolished and the site has been cleared and vacant since, said Chad Pelishek, director of planning and development for the city of Sheboygan.

“After the market collapsed, Blue Harbor bought it as an investment, but they may not be the final developer,” Pelishek  said. “We’re working with the resort on possible redevelopment of that property.”

The Pentair site includes 1,400 feet of Lake Michigan frontage. Pelishek said he would like to see a mixed-use development at the site or a corporate headquarters.

“It is one of the last jewels on Lake Michigan,” he said.

The TIF district, which will be considered by the city’s plan commission this week and the council in August, would pay for infrastructure improvements, a parking structure, façade renovations to existing businesses and possible development incentives.

The city has demolished the former J.J. Koepsell  multi-story manufacturing building, 1010 S. Ninth St., and several other buildings near Sprecher’s Pub, 820 Indiana Ave. It plans to create an “innovation center” as part of the TIF district, Pelishek said.

Phase one would include a 30,000- to 50,000-square-foot building that would house businesses, higher education uses, entrepreneurs or non-profits. A parking structure would also be built.

Pelishek said more details about the innovation center will be released in coming months.

Included in the district is also a 122-unit workforce housing apartment development at several former Coakley warehouse buildings. The 250,000-square-foot project is being developed by Carmel, Indiana-based KCG Development.

A developer agreement for the apartment complex is currently in the works, Pelishek said.

Pelishek said the entire area is a rehabilitation district and the TIF would allow the current commercial businesses to be enhanced.

“What we are trying to do is create an urban business park,” he said. “There are many infill opportunities around the district and we are aggressively working with interested developers.”

 

The city of Sheboygan is planning an initiative to redevelop 108 acres of land south of its downtown, including the former Pentair property and areas along the Sheboygan River, using $32 million in public financing.

This former Coakley building in Sheboygan is being redeveloped into 122 apartments, and is within the proposed TIF district..

Next month, the Common Council will consider the proposed $32 million tax incremental financing district that would be located from South 14th Street on the west, along Indiana Avenue extending to Lake Michigan.

The development that could occur over the 27 years of the TIF district could create 75 jobs and $64 million in new development and redevelopment, according to city documents.

The district would include the 15-acre former Pentair Inc. site at 502 Indiana Ave., which is currently owned by Blue Harbor Resort.

Pentair closed its Sheboygan plant in June 2009, eliminating about 350 jobs. The Pentair buildings have been demolished and the site has been cleared and vacant since, said Chad Pelishek, director of planning and development for the city of Sheboygan.

“After the market collapsed, Blue Harbor bought it as an investment, but they may not be the final developer,” Pelishek  said. “We’re working with the resort on possible redevelopment of that property.”

The Pentair site includes 1,400 feet of Lake Michigan frontage. Pelishek said he would like to see a mixed-use development at the site or a corporate headquarters.

“It is one of the last jewels on Lake Michigan,” he said.

The TIF district, which will be considered by the city’s plan commission this week and the council in August, would pay for infrastructure improvements, a parking structure, façade renovations to existing businesses and possible development incentives.

The city has demolished the former J.J. Koepsell  multi-story manufacturing building, 1010 S. Ninth St., and several other buildings near Sprecher’s Pub, 820 Indiana Ave. It plans to create an “innovation center” as part of the TIF district, Pelishek said.

Phase one would include a 30,000- to 50,000-square-foot building that would house businesses, higher education uses, entrepreneurs or non-profits. A parking structure would also be built.

Pelishek said more details about the innovation center will be released in coming months.

Included in the district is also a 122-unit workforce housing apartment development at several former Coakley warehouse buildings. The 250,000-square-foot project is being developed by Carmel, Indiana-based KCG Development.

A developer agreement for the apartment complex is currently in the works, Pelishek said.

Pelishek said the entire area is a rehabilitation district and the TIF would allow the current commercial businesses to be enhanced.

“What we are trying to do is create an urban business park,” he said. “There are many infill opportunities around the district and we are aggressively working with interested developers.”

 

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should electric scooters be legal for use on public streets in Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mid-year Economic Forecast: Trump rocks the boat

Uses tariffs to challenge U.S. trade partners

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Spooked by rising interest rates?
Spooked by rising interest rates?

Caution is best action

by Robert J. Makowski, Jr.

Four levers that help you reach financial goals
Four levers that help you reach financial goals

Professional tips to improve the results from your investments

by Dave Spano

Population health analytics leads to better care for employees
Population health analytics leads to better care for employees

Certain populations share interrelated conditions that influence lifelong health

by Aundrea Price

Four cash flow tools for small businesses
Four cash flow tools for small businesses

Benefits of cash flow management tools include saving you time and money

by Kim Preston

Travel with a healthy peace of mind
Travel with a healthy peace of mind

Understand your health insurance coverages before you travel

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Talent Management
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/26/201812:00 am

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

BizTimes Leadership Academy: GenNext
Milwaukee Athletic Club

10/11/201812:00 am

Managing Change in a Growth Market
The Paranet Group Headquarters

07/25/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

Schenck's Summer Open House
Schenck

07/26/20181:00 pm-5:00 pm

American Cancer Society Heartland Classic Invitational
Whistling Straits

07/30/20188:00 am-6:00 pm

WBDC Connect & Celebrate: Milwaukee
Italian Community Center

07/31/20181:30 pm-6:30 pm

The 2018 Health & Wellness Speakers Jam
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson

09/13/20186:30 pm-9:00 pm