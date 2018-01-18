Milwaukee not included on Amazon’s HQ2 shortlist

Amazon.com Inc. has announced 20 finalists in the competition for the company’s second North American headquarters.

Chicago made the list. Milwaukee did not.

The winning city stands to gain 50,000 jobs and a $5 billion investment from the online retailer giant. The company announced in September it was soliciting proposals from sites across North America, spurring a competition that had cities going to notable lengths to win over the company.

In all, 238 cities and jurisdictions submitted proposals.

The Milwaukee 7 regional economic development organization submitted its bid for the headquarters in October, touting the Milwaukee area’s proximity to Chicago and Madison. Regional leaders also noted southeastern Wisconsin’s ability to attract major businesses, including Foxconn Technology Group and Haribo of America Inc.

At that time, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said the region’s formal proposal didn’t include a specific dollar amount related to tax incentives.

The 20 finalists announced for Amazon’s second headquarters, which it calls HQ2, today include:

Toronto

Columbus

Indianapolis

Chicago

Denver

Nashville

Los Angeles

Dallas

Austin

Boston

New York City

Newark

Pittsburgh

Philadelphia

Montgomery County (Maryland)

Washington D.C.

Raleigh

Northern Virginia

Atlanta

Miami