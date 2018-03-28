Milwaukee area ranked high as a place for millennials with student debt to live

Report also puts La Crosse in its top three

by

March 28, 2018, 1:11 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/ideas/economic-development/milwaukee-area-ranked-high-as-a-place-for-millennials-with-student-debt-to-live/

The Milwaukee and La Crosse areas were named two of the top three places in the nation for millennials with student debt to live in a new report from New York-based RewardExpert.

RewardExpert.com Inc. says its service helps “people get the maximum benefit for their spending and flying.” In its 2018 Best & Worst Cities for Millennials with Student Debt report, RewardExpert ranked the metro Milwaukee area as the third best, and the La Crosse area as the second best. Lincoln, Nebraska was named the best place for millennials with student debt by the report.

“The Milwaukee metro area scores highly for housing and transit access and affordability, with median rent at $740, median monthly costs for homeowners at $1,328, and an above average median income for renters, who make up 39.59 percent of area residents,” the report states. “Median student debt for the Milwaukee CBSA is $1,072 lower than the national average, and younger residents have lower than average total debt burdens and lower credit card balances.”

When evaluating the best places for millennials with student debt to live, RewardExpert said it looked for areas with “a favorable job market, housing market, business climate, and a positive generational trend where there is a growing population of younger, educated individuals, who are doing well for themselves compared to their older, more established new neighbors.” The report used 23 metrics grouped into five categories: housing availability and costs, transportation infrastructure and transit access, availability and accessibility of jobs requiring a college degree or higher, taxes rates and local trends in debt and credit.

The worst places for millennials with student debt to live, according to the report, are: Meridian, Mississippi; Dothan, Alabama; and Wilmington, North Carolina.

Read more economic data reports from the BizTracker page.

The Milwaukee and La Crosse areas were named two of the top three places in the nation for millennials with student debt to live in a new report from New York-based RewardExpert.

RewardExpert.com Inc. says its service helps “people get the maximum benefit for their spending and flying.” In its 2018 Best & Worst Cities for Millennials with Student Debt report, RewardExpert ranked the metro Milwaukee area as the third best, and the La Crosse area as the second best. Lincoln, Nebraska was named the best place for millennials with student debt by the report.

“The Milwaukee metro area scores highly for housing and transit access and affordability, with median rent at $740, median monthly costs for homeowners at $1,328, and an above average median income for renters, who make up 39.59 percent of area residents,” the report states. “Median student debt for the Milwaukee CBSA is $1,072 lower than the national average, and younger residents have lower than average total debt burdens and lower credit card balances.”

When evaluating the best places for millennials with student debt to live, RewardExpert said it looked for areas with “a favorable job market, housing market, business climate, and a positive generational trend where there is a growing population of younger, educated individuals, who are doing well for themselves compared to their older, more established new neighbors.” The report used 23 metrics grouped into five categories: housing availability and costs, transportation infrastructure and transit access, availability and accessibility of jobs requiring a college degree or higher, taxes rates and local trends in debt and credit.

The worst places for millennials with student debt to live, according to the report, are: Meridian, Mississippi; Dothan, Alabama; and Wilmington, North Carolina.

Read more economic data reports from the BizTracker page.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you plan to ride the downtown Milwaukee streetcar?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

10 years later it’s still MillerCoors time in Milwaukee

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

It all adds up
It all adds up

Check out the calorie count of your favorite food or drink – it might surprise you

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

2018 Diversity & Inclusion Strategies: It Starts at the Top
The Garage at the Harley-Davidson Museum

04/10/20188:00 am-1:45 pm

Introduction to Robots for Manufacturing
The Paranet Group Headquarters

04/12/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

WBON/WWE Luncheon - Personal Safety at work, home and play
University Club

04/13/201811:30 am-1:00 pm

WarHorse Quarterly
The Hudson Business Lounge

04/17/20185:00 pm-8:00 pm

Finance In Manufacturing - Paranet Roundtable Discussion
The Paranet Group Headquarters

04/24/20188:00 am-11:00 am