Last parcels sold for development at Menomonee Valley Industrial Center

Two growing manufacturers planning to purchase land

by

August 22, 2018, 1:31 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/ideas/economic-development/last-parcels-sold-for-development-at-menomonee-valley-industrial-center/

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, Splat! owner Jeff Gregg, Badger Railing owner Tom Mulhaney and MVP Executive Director Corey Zetts announce the deals at a press conference Wednesday.

The last two remaining parcels in the city of Milwaukee’s Menomonee Valley Industrial Center will be purchased and developed by expanding manufacturers.

Badger Railing, one of the first companies to locate in the industrial center, plans to expand its 27,000-square-foot facility located at 3880 W. Milwaukee Road by 15,000 square feet.

The company is purchasing a 1.8-acre site to the north of its existing building.

Badger Railing owner Tom Mulhaney said the expansion will allow the company to add about 10 employees. Currently Badger Railing has approximately 50 employees.

Badger Railing is a steel fabricator that builds stairs, ladders and railings, including all of the railings at Summerfest and Miller Park. Mulhaney said the economy and building boom has attributed to the company’s growth.

Map of the sites to be purchased by Badger Railing (green) and Splat! Digital Printing (blue).

“I can’t drive to Fond du Lac, Madison or Kenosha without seeing work we’ve done within five minutes,” said Mulhaney, who joined the company in 1983 and purchased it in 2001. “It’s really neat to see.”

Splat! Digital Printing, Inc., a large-format digital printer that started with a small office in the Mackie Building in 1997, has out grown its current space at 254 N. Emmber Lane, which on the east end of the Menomonee Valley, but not in the MVIC, which is on the west end of the valley.

Splat! will buy 2 acres on West Wheelhouse Road for a new building to house its commercial printing operation.

The move will allow the company to house large pieces of equipment in a new building in the north portion of the MVIC, a business park created by the city just east of the Miller Park parking lots.

Jeff Gregg, owner of Splat!, said the move will also enable the company to add employees to its nine-person team.

The land purchases will end a 15-year effort to redevelop the site of the old Milwaukee Road Shops.

Eleven businesses operate in the MVIC with more than 1,400 employees. Corey Zetts, executive director of Menomonee Valley Partners Inc., said it is amazing to see the progress the Menomonee Valley has made over the last 15 years.

“(Years ago the Menomonee Valley) was not a place anyone would come to, at least for anything legal,” Zetts said. “There has been an incredible rebirth of the Valley. And now that the Industrial Center is built out, we can focus on the east end of the Valley, which still has 40 acres of vacant land.

Both land sales require approval from the Redevelopment Authority and the Common Council.

Site to be purchased by Badger Railing:

Site to be purchased by Splat! Digital Printing:

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, Splat! owner Jeff Gregg, Badger Railing owner Tom Mulhaney and MVP Executive Director Corey Zetts announce the deals at a press conference Wednesday.

The last two remaining parcels in the city of Milwaukee’s Menomonee Valley Industrial Center will be purchased and developed by expanding manufacturers.

Badger Railing, one of the first companies to locate in the industrial center, plans to expand its 27,000-square-foot facility located at 3880 W. Milwaukee Road by 15,000 square feet.

The company is purchasing a 1.8-acre site to the north of its existing building.

Badger Railing owner Tom Mulhaney said the expansion will allow the company to add about 10 employees. Currently Badger Railing has approximately 50 employees.

Badger Railing is a steel fabricator that builds stairs, ladders and railings, including all of the railings at Summerfest and Miller Park. Mulhaney said the economy and building boom has attributed to the company’s growth.

Map of the sites to be purchased by Badger Railing (green) and Splat! Digital Printing (blue).

“I can’t drive to Fond du Lac, Madison or Kenosha without seeing work we’ve done within five minutes,” said Mulhaney, who joined the company in 1983 and purchased it in 2001. “It’s really neat to see.”

Splat! Digital Printing, Inc., a large-format digital printer that started with a small office in the Mackie Building in 1997, has out grown its current space at 254 N. Emmber Lane, which on the east end of the Menomonee Valley, but not in the MVIC, which is on the west end of the valley.

Splat! will buy 2 acres on West Wheelhouse Road for a new building to house its commercial printing operation.

The move will allow the company to house large pieces of equipment in a new building in the north portion of the MVIC, a business park created by the city just east of the Miller Park parking lots.

Jeff Gregg, owner of Splat!, said the move will also enable the company to add employees to its nine-person team.

The land purchases will end a 15-year effort to redevelop the site of the old Milwaukee Road Shops.

Eleven businesses operate in the MVIC with more than 1,400 employees. Corey Zetts, executive director of Menomonee Valley Partners Inc., said it is amazing to see the progress the Menomonee Valley has made over the last 15 years.

“(Years ago the Menomonee Valley) was not a place anyone would come to, at least for anything legal,” Zetts said. “There has been an incredible rebirth of the Valley. And now that the Industrial Center is built out, we can focus on the east end of the Valley, which still has 40 acres of vacant land.

Both land sales require approval from the Redevelopment Authority and the Common Council.

Site to be purchased by Badger Railing:

Site to be purchased by Splat! Digital Printing:

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Who will win the race for governor in November?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Welcome to Fiserv Forum

Bucks aim to enhance sports and entertainment experience with new arena

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

How “well” is your wellness program?
How “well” is your wellness program?

Tips for success in strategic employer-led health care initiatives

by Kelly Sutton

Moms and dads: Two more back-to-school to-dos
Moms and dads: Two more back-to-school to-dos

Don’t overlook two important appointments: a dental cleaning and eye exam

by Paul Nobile

Five ways playing golf is like caring for your portfolio
Five ways playing golf is like caring for your portfolio

Knowing where you are is a great place to start

by Dave Spano

Cybersecurity should be top priority for businesses
Cybersecurity should be top priority for businesses

Attacks against small and mid-size companies are rising

by Wil Cox

Why population health management matters to employers
Why population health management matters to employers

Value should be the framework for performance improvement in health care

by Fred Brodsky, MD

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Talent Management
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/26/20188:30 am-4:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

BizTimes Leadership Academy: GenNext
Milwaukee Athletic Club

10/11/20188:30 am-4:30 pm

SCORE SE WI presents workshop, "How to start a business"
Ottawa University

09/08/20189:00 am-12:00 pm

Multi-Chamber Networking Event for Waukesha County Chambers
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

09/13/20184:30 pm-7:00 pm

The 2018 Health & Wellness Speakers Jam
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson

09/13/20186:30 pm-9:00 pm

Life Navigators 35th Annual Challenger Event
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/17/201810:30 am-9:00 pm

SHARP Literacy's A Novel Event with Malcolm Brogdon
Discovery World, Pilot House

09/17/20184:00 pm-7:00 pm