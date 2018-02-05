This photo, taken circa 1937 by James Conklin, shows sewage tanks for reception of raw sewage at the sewage disposal plant on Jones Island. The island, an industrialized peninsula at the meeting of three rivers in the Milwaukee harbor created in 1857, is still home to the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District’s primary wastewater treatment plant, as well as Port Milwaukee and other municipal services.

— This photo is from the Milwaukee Public Museum’s Photo Archives collection.