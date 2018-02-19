Ideas to support entrepreneurs in ‘Madwaukee’

Improve connections outside and inside the region

by

February 19, 2018, 5:07 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/ideas/economic-development/ideas-to-support-entrepreneurs-in-madwaukee/

Startups

Editor’s note: This column was co-authored by Kathleen Gallagher, executive director of the Milwaukee Institute, and Chandra Miller Fienen, director of operations and programs at StartingBlock Madison.

Wisconsin startups are good at getting their first customers locally.

Too often, however, they struggle to snag those next four customers in Chicago or Minneapolis or Los Angeles – a critical ingredient for growth and job creation. Call it a connectivity gap: Our startups aren’t connecting outside the region to get those critical sales.

That insight is backed by data analyzed by Tom Chapman, one of the nation’s best data gurus for innovation ecosystems.

Our organizations – Milwaukee Institute and StartingBlock Madison – invited Chapman to present his Madison and Milwaukee report card on startup growth at the first Madwaukee Talks event on Jan. 30 and 31. More than 120 people showed up.

In terms of the overall numbers, both cities perform fairly well in startup creation, number of deals, SBA loans and investment, said Chapman, who chairs the data committee for Startup Champions Network and runs Chapman & Co. LLC, an Omaha-based boutique management consulting firm.

As for the connectivity gap, Chapman had some recommendations: Add directors from outside the region, and when they come in to town for meetings, introduce them to startups that could use their advice or connections. He also recommended better connecting Madison and Milwaukee networks so they don’t operate like two separate systems.

We agree: More connections outside of our region and more connective tissue between our networks leads to more prosperity.

Chapman didn’t neglect Wisconsin’s elephant in the room. For three years running, our state has ranked dead last for startup activity, according to the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation’s analysis.

The rankings depend upon what you measure, Chapman told us. In his analysis, Wisconsin isn’t really last and in terms of our two biggest cities, Madison sparkles and Milwaukee is average, Chapman said.

Telling our story better would help both cities. The Inc. 5000 list, which depends on self-reporting, misses companies. Chapman recommends we get better organized and help eligible companies get on the list. “Hold an Inc. 5000 party,” and the data will better reflect reality, he said.

Other recommendations: Venture funds should self-report to the NVCA/Pitchbook survey. Track angels better. Maybe even gain a clearer idea of what people are saying outside Wisconsin by measuring how many times “Wisconsin,” “Madison,” “Milwaukee” and “innovation” or “disruption” are mentioned in the same sentence in the national press.

More important than message, Chapman says that the greatest component in entrepreneurial ecosystems is the entrepreneur.

Chapman’s advice: Know your true entrepreneurs. There may be 20 entrepreneurs in “Madwaukee” capable of building a $100 million company. We need to know them and support them every way we can.

Here are some other takeaways:

From 2010 to 2017, Wisconsin exceeded the amount of SBA loans state businesses would have been expected to attract by nearly $1.4 billion, putting us in the top six states.

There are pockets of worry, however. While Verona exceeds its expected SBA total by $23 million, Milwaukee’s 53205 zip code misses by $12 million.

Madison has a very high number of federal Small Business Innovation Research grants, and Milwaukee holds its own, but we need to convert more SBIR projects into companies.

We are perhaps too dependent upon accelerators for deal flow. We suspect gener8tor’s success is a big reason for this.

Sixteen percent of Madison jobs are “cool” (read: STEM) jobs. This puts Madison in an elite tier, below top-ranked Boulder with 20 percent and above Austin with 14 percent. Milwaukee’s 12 percent is close to average.

Madison added 12,000 “cool jobs” and Milwaukee added 4,580 “cool jobs” between 2012 and 2016.

Chapman’s bottom line: Madison sparkles; Milwaukee is average. But if we could all get Milwaukee to sparkle, the entire state would benefit.

We’re looking forward to tackling that and other issues at future Madwaukee Talks events. We started Madwaukee Talks to foster collaborative ideas and dialogue between the Madison and Milwaukee entrepreneur communities. So far, so good.

Startups

Editor’s note: This column was co-authored by Kathleen Gallagher, executive director of the Milwaukee Institute, and Chandra Miller Fienen, director of operations and programs at StartingBlock Madison.

Wisconsin startups are good at getting their first customers locally.

Too often, however, they struggle to snag those next four customers in Chicago or Minneapolis or Los Angeles – a critical ingredient for growth and job creation. Call it a connectivity gap: Our startups aren’t connecting outside the region to get those critical sales.

That insight is backed by data analyzed by Tom Chapman, one of the nation’s best data gurus for innovation ecosystems.

Our organizations – Milwaukee Institute and StartingBlock Madison – invited Chapman to present his Madison and Milwaukee report card on startup growth at the first Madwaukee Talks event on Jan. 30 and 31. More than 120 people showed up.

In terms of the overall numbers, both cities perform fairly well in startup creation, number of deals, SBA loans and investment, said Chapman, who chairs the data committee for Startup Champions Network and runs Chapman & Co. LLC, an Omaha-based boutique management consulting firm.

As for the connectivity gap, Chapman had some recommendations: Add directors from outside the region, and when they come in to town for meetings, introduce them to startups that could use their advice or connections. He also recommended better connecting Madison and Milwaukee networks so they don’t operate like two separate systems.

We agree: More connections outside of our region and more connective tissue between our networks leads to more prosperity.

Chapman didn’t neglect Wisconsin’s elephant in the room. For three years running, our state has ranked dead last for startup activity, according to the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation’s analysis.

The rankings depend upon what you measure, Chapman told us. In his analysis, Wisconsin isn’t really last and in terms of our two biggest cities, Madison sparkles and Milwaukee is average, Chapman said.

Telling our story better would help both cities. The Inc. 5000 list, which depends on self-reporting, misses companies. Chapman recommends we get better organized and help eligible companies get on the list. “Hold an Inc. 5000 party,” and the data will better reflect reality, he said.

Other recommendations: Venture funds should self-report to the NVCA/Pitchbook survey. Track angels better. Maybe even gain a clearer idea of what people are saying outside Wisconsin by measuring how many times “Wisconsin,” “Madison,” “Milwaukee” and “innovation” or “disruption” are mentioned in the same sentence in the national press.

More important than message, Chapman says that the greatest component in entrepreneurial ecosystems is the entrepreneur.

Chapman’s advice: Know your true entrepreneurs. There may be 20 entrepreneurs in “Madwaukee” capable of building a $100 million company. We need to know them and support them every way we can.

Here are some other takeaways:

From 2010 to 2017, Wisconsin exceeded the amount of SBA loans state businesses would have been expected to attract by nearly $1.4 billion, putting us in the top six states.

There are pockets of worry, however. While Verona exceeds its expected SBA total by $23 million, Milwaukee’s 53205 zip code misses by $12 million.

Madison has a very high number of federal Small Business Innovation Research grants, and Milwaukee holds its own, but we need to convert more SBIR projects into companies.

We are perhaps too dependent upon accelerators for deal flow. We suspect gener8tor’s success is a big reason for this.

Sixteen percent of Madison jobs are “cool” (read: STEM) jobs. This puts Madison in an elite tier, below top-ranked Boulder with 20 percent and above Austin with 14 percent. Milwaukee’s 12 percent is close to average.

Madison added 12,000 “cool jobs” and Milwaukee added 4,580 “cool jobs” between 2012 and 2016.

Chapman’s bottom line: Madison sparkles; Milwaukee is average. But if we could all get Milwaukee to sparkle, the entire state would benefit.

We’re looking forward to tackling that and other issues at future Madwaukee Talks events. We started Madwaukee Talks to foster collaborative ideas and dialogue between the Madison and Milwaukee entrepreneur communities. So far, so good.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Which James Beard Award-nominated chef is Milwaukee's best?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

David & Goliath

Corporations give startups a leg up

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management
Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management

Investing the time, effort and money to satisfy customer requirements

by Rich Rovito

Sleep your way to better health
Sleep your way to better health

If you feel drowsy during the day, you haven’t had enough sleep

by Paul Nobile

A culture change at Klement Sausage
A culture change at Klement Sausage

The WMEP helps find savings and maximize improvements for this famous Milwaukee brand

by Rich Rovito

I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!
I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!

Solid progress and improvements in manufacturing over the last ten years should bring smiles

by Linda Kiedrowski

Allergens are a major source of food product recalls
Allergens are a major source of food product recalls

Include required declarations on food labels and avoid contamination with allergen control programs

by Peg Dorn

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

2018 Tax Law Workshop
Country Springs Hotel

02/21/20184:00 pm-6:00 pm

Milwaukee Small Business and Franchise Networking Event
Greywolf Partners (Honey Creek Business Park)

02/27/20186:00 pm-8:30 pm

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

Professional Development Speed Mentoring
Wisconsin Club

03/07/20185:30 pm-7:30 pm

Power monitoring and submetering 101
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

03/13/20188:30 am-4:00 pm