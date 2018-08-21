Board game kiosk rolled out in downtown Milwaukee

An assortment of classic board games are now available outside of the landmark cobalt blue office building on West Wisconsin Avenue in downtown Milwaukee, for people to play at their leisure.

A mobile kiosk of 25 free tabletop games, including Yahtzee, Jenga, Sorry!, Clue and Battleship, has been parked on the plaza of the building, formerly known as the Henry S. Reuss Federal Plaza, at 310 W. Wisconsin Ave. The effort is spearheaded by the downtown Milwaukee Business Improvement District in partnership with 310 W. Wisconsin Ave. and Plankinton Clover Apartments.

The game kiosk, called the Downtown GO! Kart, will be available weekdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Sept. 28. On Oct. 1, it will move to the ASQ Center’s river skywalk and reopen for the summer season at 310 W. Wisconsin Ave. in May 2019.

“We understand that great public spaces come to life through interaction and activation,” said Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21. “The Downtown GO! Kart is a technology-free, hands-on activity that will bring unmatched energy to West Wisconsin Avenue.”

It’s among several recent efforts to re-energize Wisconsin Avenue, including the free outdoor urban sculpture display that returned this summer for its second year and the Wisconsin Avenue utility box mural project.

“Westown is experiencing an unprecedented resurgence with shovels in the ground and investment on the rise,” said Kim Guerrero, general manager of 310 West Wisconsin. “310 West Wisconsin is proud to be part of building a vibrant heart in the community by offering innovative programming on West Wisconsin Avenue.”