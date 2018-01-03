Three downtown Milwaukee hotels to be marketed together

Real Estate Odds and Ends

January 03, 2018

Three downtown Milwaukee Hotels to be marketed together

The Westin in downtown Milwaukee is the first in the state.

The Westin Milwaukee, Milwaukee Marriott Downtown and SpringHill Suites by Marriott Milwaukee Downtown will be marketed under the name Milwaukee Hotel Collection.

The hotels, owned by Jackson Street Holdings and managed by White Lodging, represent 580 downtown Milwaukee rooms that have opened in Milwaukee in less than four years.

“Branding these properties as one collection provides guests, meeting planners and social catering customers with a clear understanding of our three unique Marriott branded hotels offering a range of pricing and amenities to fit all needs,” said Chris Anderson, senior vice president and chief revenue officer of Jackson Street Holdings.

KPH Construction names two VPs

Milwaukee-based KPH Construction has promoted Daniel Scharff to vice president of construction and Bryan Henne as its vice president of estimating and preconstruction.

Daniel Scharff

Scharff has served as a construction manager at KPH since 2007, working on both private and public sector projects. Scharff holds a construction management degree from Milwaukee School of Engineering. Scharff also serves as an infantry officer and assistant operations officer for 2nd Battalion 24th United States Marine Corps.

Henne has extensive experience in plan analysis to prepare time, cost, materials, and labor estimates which he uses in his day-to-day interactions with various project teams. He has a degree in construction management from Milwaukee School of Engineering. He joined KPH in 2014 as an assistant project manager.

Founded by Keith Harenda in 1999, KPH Construction is a privately owned general construction company that does work in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and New York.

