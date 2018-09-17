2ND-YEAR WINNER

TechCanary

Milwaukee

Industry: Software technology

Founded: 2013

Projected 2018 revenue: $7 million

techcanary.com

TechCanary’s insurance solutions manage the entire insurance sales and service process in a single environment for all lines of business, including property and casualty, life, annuity and employee benefits.

In early 2018, TechCanary moved the company headquarters to 11,000 square feet of space at 1322 N. Eighth St., just north of Milwaukee’s Park East corridor.

The new headquarters location will also be close to the corporate apartment TechCanary leases at The Brewery complex for employees who work at offices in San Francisco, Jacksonville, Florida and Canada.

In the past year, TechCanary has more than doubled its employee count, added a number of features and functionality to its product line, and expanded into new markets, including Canada.

The company’s revenue has grown tenfold since its foundation in 2013, and company leaders expect that growth to continue.

Reid Holzworth, founder and chief executive officer, said there is significant opportunity in targeting independent insurance agencies still using legacy software. Customers aren’t aware there’s another option, he said.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received? “Never stop innovating. Growing TechCanary into a leading insurance solution on Salesforce didn’t stop our innovation.” – Reid Holzworth, founder and CEO.