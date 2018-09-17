Swarming Technology

September 17, 2018, 5:07 AM

MASTER METTLE WINNER

Swarming Technology

Milwaukee
Industry: Technology
Founded: 2011
Projected 2018 revenue: $3.5 million
swarmingtech.com

Ian Baxter

Industry partnerships and crucial talent acquisitions have driven the growth of Milwaukee-based Swarming Technology.

Swarming Technology provides e-commerce and web application development, specializing in the development and support of solutions for the Magento e-commerce platform.

The company has invested heavily in building its team and in the processes and structure necessary to support future growth.

Swarming sees continued opportunity in the e-commerce market.

“People are shopping online more and more every day,” said Ian Baxter, chief executive officer. “There is a growing demand in business-to-business e-commerce.”

People expect the same experiences in business-to-business retail that they get when they are shopping at home, he said.

“We feel that many Wisconsin manufacturing companies do not know why or how to enter the e-commerce space, but need to in order to stay with the industry trends,” Baxter said.

Throughout the past year, Swarming Technologies has helped several manufacturing customers enter the space or improve their current offerings.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

“It is a lot harder to accomplish your goals if you as a leader and your team are not focused on a very specific goal.”

– Ian Baxter, chief executive officer.

