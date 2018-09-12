Suzy’s Cream Cheesecakes building in Oak Creek sold

The Oak Creek industrial building occupied by Suzy’s Cream Cheesecakes has been sold for about $3.2 million, according to state records.

Suzy’s, a producer of cheesecakes and other desserts, moved from St. Francis to the 44,200-square-foot industrial building at 9911 S. Howell Ave. in Oak Creek in 2015.

Suzy’s signed a 20-year lease for the Oak Creek building, which was previously occupied by C-Graphics LLC.

The building was purchased by Oconomowoc-based 9911 Howell LLC.

The building was sold by an affiliate of Port Washingon-based Ansay Development, which bought the property in 2014 from an affiliate of Milwaukee-based Van Buren Management Inc. for $2 million, according to state records.

The property has an assessed value of $2.07 million, according to Milwaukee County records.