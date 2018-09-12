Suzy’s Cream Cheesecakes building in Oak Creek sold

Company moved to 44,200-square-foot facility in 2015

by

September 12, 2018, 11:10 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/general-news/suzys-cream-cheesecakes-building-in-oak-creek-sold/

The Oak Creek industrial building occupied by Suzy’s Cream Cheesecakes has been sold for about $3.2 million, according to state records.

Suzy’s, a producer of cheesecakes and other desserts, moved from St. Francis to the 44,200-square-foot industrial building at 9911 S. Howell Ave. in Oak Creek in 2015.

Suzy’s signed a 20-year lease for the Oak Creek building, which was previously occupied by C-Graphics LLC.

The building was purchased by Oconomowoc-based 9911 Howell LLC.

The building was sold by an affiliate of Port Washingon-based Ansay Development, which bought the property in 2014 from an affiliate of Milwaukee-based Van Buren Management Inc. for $2 million, according to state records.

The property has an assessed value of $2.07 million, according to Milwaukee County records.

The Oak Creek industrial building occupied by Suzy’s Cream Cheesecakes has been sold for about $3.2 million, according to state records.

Suzy’s, a producer of cheesecakes and other desserts, moved from St. Francis to the 44,200-square-foot industrial building at 9911 S. Howell Ave. in Oak Creek in 2015.

Suzy’s signed a 20-year lease for the Oak Creek building, which was previously occupied by C-Graphics LLC.

The building was purchased by Oconomowoc-based 9911 Howell LLC.

The building was sold by an affiliate of Port Washingon-based Ansay Development, which bought the property in 2014 from an affiliate of Milwaukee-based Van Buren Management Inc. for $2 million, according to state records.

The property has an assessed value of $2.07 million, according to Milwaukee County records.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you think the U.S. Postal Service should be evicted from its downtown Milwaukee building?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Reinventing Racine

With Foxconn in view, some developers see opportunity

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Questions to ask when considering a cyber insurance policy for your business
Questions to ask when considering a cyber insurance policy for your business

Focus on prevention to reduce your organization’s vulnerability

by Kaarin Bauer

Managing life risks with unbiased counsel
Managing life risks with unbiased counsel

Go beyond the standard question, “Do you have an umbrella policy?”

by Dan Wolfgram

Transparency or Medicare for all?
Transparency or Medicare for all?

Save our healthcare system: Yes or no?

by Jim Mueller

Free cancer resources for employers and individuals
Free cancer resources for employers and individuals

How to help your employees deal with a cancer diagnosis in the workplace

by Paul Nobile

Design-Build: The most popular construction project delivery system
Design-Build: The most popular construction project delivery system

A single point of responsibility streamlines the process

by Stephanie Anderson

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Non-Profit Fundraising: Asking For Your Top Gifts
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

09/13/20188:00 am-11:00 am

Multi-Chamber Networking Event for Waukesha County Chambers
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

09/13/20184:30 pm-7:00 pm

The 2018 Health & Wellness Speakers Jam
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson

09/13/20186:30 pm-9:00 pm

Life Navigators 35th Annual Challenger Event
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/17/201810:30 am-9:00 pm

SHARP Literacy's A Novel Event with Malcolm Brogdon
Discovery World, Pilot House

09/17/20184:00 pm-7:00 pm