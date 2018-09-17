Rocket Clicks

Future 50

by

September 17, 2018, 3:15 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/general-news/rocket-clicks-2/

2ND-YEAR WINNER

Rocket Clicks

Menomonee Falls
Industry: Digital marketing and advertising
Founded: 2009
Projected 2018 revenue: Not disclosed
rocketclicks.com

The Rocket Clicks team

Rocket Clicks is in business to serve its clients, and according to president Tyler Dolph, the company’s growth is directly related to its clients’ growth and success.

Rocket Clicks is a boutique agency that offers Pay Per Click and Search Engine Optimization solutions including: technical SEO, content strategy, brand management, copywriting, social media advertising, display advertising, mobile advertising and remarketing.

Dolph credits his 30-person team for the company’s continued success.

“Each of us brings unique skills and experiences to the table, and we have seen time and time again how the diverse experiences of our team members – both personal and professional – propel us forward and allow us to provide continuously groundbreaking work in an industry that can change drastically in the amount of time it takes to grab a cup of coffee,” Dolph said.

Over the past year, Rocket Clicks has continued to create and refine its processes in order to enhance customers’ experience and performance.

The company strives for transparency, consistency and integrity in the way it does business.

What is the biggest obstacle to your company’s continued growth?

“Finding great talent continues to be our No. 1 obstacle in growing and scaling our agency. Our clients expect expert level performance and communication from
our team.”

– Tyler Dolph, president.

2ND-YEAR WINNER

Rocket Clicks

Menomonee Falls
Industry: Digital marketing and advertising
Founded: 2009
Projected 2018 revenue: Not disclosed
rocketclicks.com

The Rocket Clicks team

Rocket Clicks is in business to serve its clients, and according to president Tyler Dolph, the company’s growth is directly related to its clients’ growth and success.

Rocket Clicks is a boutique agency that offers Pay Per Click and Search Engine Optimization solutions including: technical SEO, content strategy, brand management, copywriting, social media advertising, display advertising, mobile advertising and remarketing.

Dolph credits his 30-person team for the company’s continued success.

“Each of us brings unique skills and experiences to the table, and we have seen time and time again how the diverse experiences of our team members – both personal and professional – propel us forward and allow us to provide continuously groundbreaking work in an industry that can change drastically in the amount of time it takes to grab a cup of coffee,” Dolph said.

Over the past year, Rocket Clicks has continued to create and refine its processes in order to enhance customers’ experience and performance.

The company strives for transparency, consistency and integrity in the way it does business.

What is the biggest obstacle to your company’s continued growth?

“Finding great talent continues to be our No. 1 obstacle in growing and scaling our agency. Our clients expect expert level performance and communication from
our team.”

– Tyler Dolph, president.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you plan to shop on Boston Stores revived website?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Swing and a miss

Lessons learned from failed startups

Subscribe

  • The Harley-Davidson 115th in photos

    Biz News

    by Arthur Thomas

    September 17, 2018

    Thousands of Harley-Davidson riders descended on Milwaukee for its 115th anniversary celebrations.

  • Getting their hands dirty

    Marquette program teaches real-world entrepreneurship lessons

    by Molly Dill

    New Marquette program lets students become entrepreneurs.

  • Future 50 are the fabric of Milwaukee

    Future 50

    by BizTimes Staff

    The 2018 Future 50 companies are a varied group, offering a tapestry of business services that make up the fabric of…

More Stories

More BizInsights

Questions to ask when considering a cyber insurance policy for your business
Questions to ask when considering a cyber insurance policy for your business

Focus on prevention to reduce your organization’s vulnerability

by Kaarin Bauer

Managing life risks with unbiased counsel
Managing life risks with unbiased counsel

Go beyond the standard question, “Do you have an umbrella policy?”

by Dan Wolfgram

Transparency or Medicare for all?
Transparency or Medicare for all?

Save our healthcare system: Yes or no?

by Jim Mueller

Free cancer resources for employers and individuals
Free cancer resources for employers and individuals

How to help your employees deal with a cancer diagnosis in the workplace

by Paul Nobile

Design-Build: The most popular construction project delivery system
Design-Build: The most popular construction project delivery system

A single point of responsibility streamlines the process

by Stephanie Anderson

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Life Navigators 35th Annual Challenger Event
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/17/201810:30 am-9:00 pm

SHARP Literacy's A Novel Event with Malcolm Brogdon
Discovery World, Pilot House

09/17/20184:00 pm-7:00 pm

Blockchain: How Does It Fit Into Your Business?
Microsoft Office Downtown

09/18/20187:30 am-9:30 am

CCB Cyber Security Summit
Harley-Davidson Museum

09/18/20187:30 am-5:00 pm

When will AI take over and render us obsolete?
The View at Eveolution

09/18/20184:30 pm-7:00 pm