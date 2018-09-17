2ND-YEAR WINNER

Rocket Clicks

Menomonee Falls

Industry: Digital marketing and advertising

Founded: 2009

Projected 2018 revenue: Not disclosed

rocketclicks.com

Rocket Clicks is in business to serve its clients, and according to president Tyler Dolph, the company’s growth is directly related to its clients’ growth and success.

Rocket Clicks is a boutique agency that offers Pay Per Click and Search Engine Optimization solutions including: technical SEO, content strategy, brand management, copywriting, social media advertising, display advertising, mobile advertising and remarketing.

Dolph credits his 30-person team for the company’s continued success.

“Each of us brings unique skills and experiences to the table, and we have seen time and time again how the diverse experiences of our team members – both personal and professional – propel us forward and allow us to provide continuously groundbreaking work in an industry that can change drastically in the amount of time it takes to grab a cup of coffee,” Dolph said.

Over the past year, Rocket Clicks has continued to create and refine its processes in order to enhance customers’ experience and performance.

The company strives for transparency, consistency and integrity in the way it does business. What is the biggest obstacle to your company’s continued growth? “Finding great talent continues to be our No. 1 obstacle in growing and scaling our agency. Our clients expect expert level performance and communication from

our team.” – Tyler Dolph, president.