2ND-YEAR WINNER

Reich Tool & Design Inc.

Menomonee Falls

Industry: Manufacturing

Founded: 1965

Projected 2018 revenue: $12.5 million

reichtool.com

Menomonee Falls-based Reich Tool & Design is a second-generation, family-owned business that supplies custom machined components, precision metal stamping dies and critical assemblies to Fortune 500 OEMs and mid-size companies throughout the U.S. and other countries.

The company is recognized as an industry leader.

Over the past few years, Reich has invested heavily in the latest technological machinery, software and support equipment to better meet the needs of its customers.

The result has been continued exponential growth.

“(Reich) measures growth by how much more value our employees add to people,” said Fritz Reich, president. “That includes our customers, suppliers and community. When performed with humility, the rest kind of falls in place.”

Hiring and training long-term skilled tradespeople is a challenge the company and others in the industry struggle with on a constant basis

Still, Reich continues to invest in new technology, including 3-D printing and additive manufacturing, as well as increased automation.

Where do you see the most opportunities for your company? “Being a job shop environment, we are blessed with many different opportunities, but the aerospace and medical device industries are among the strongest.” – Fritz Reich, president.