New brunch restaurant planned for Elm Grove

Zisters, a new restaurant specializing in brunch, will open in the space that formerly housed longtime Penelope’s Restaurant in Elm Grove.

The family-owned Greek restaurant, located at 13425 Watertown Plank Road, closed its doors last month when its owners, who had operated it for 18 years, decided to retire, according to a Facebook post.

Sisters Betsi and Gabbi Zierath are behind the new restaurant, slated to open in early May. The idea for the concept was inspired by their recent travels throughout Southeast Asia– they were especially enamored by the dining scene and restaurant aesthetic in Bali, Betsi said.

Zisters will serve breakfast and brunch with a healthy twist, offering fresh ingredients and vegan and gluten free options on its menu. With “champagne is the new coffee” as its slogan, it will serve mimosas and a selection of craft cocktails.

“I feel like brunch is really taking off as a trend and there is really nothing like this around here,” Betsi said. “This location sort of fell into our laps and location wise, it’s a great opportunity. We already have people reaching out to us about how excited they are for us to open.”

Zisters will operate under Zierath Restaurant Group, which is owned by Dan Zierath, Betsi and Gabbi’s father. He also owns Jackson’s Blue Ribbon Pub in Wauwatosa and Thirsty Duck in Wauwatosa and Sussex.

The restaurant will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m and eventually, the restaurant will re-open on Friday and Saturday evenings until 10 p.m. to serve a selection of small plates. Betsi said they hope to keep the bar open late on weekends and host live music events.

Renovations to the space began on April 2. They will include a large outdoor patio that will fit about 100 people, and two large garage doors, leading out to the patio, to give the space a bright and open appearance. The building is not new, but they space will have a clean, modern look with white and dark wood, and a fun atmosphere, Betsi said.

“It will be a place where you’ll want to take a picture,” she said.