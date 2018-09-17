2ND-YEAR WINNER

Lange Bros. Woodwork Co. Inc

Milwaukee

Industry: Millwork

Founded: 1932

Projected 2018 revenue: $10 million

langebros.com

For nearly 100 years, Lange Bros. Woodwork Co. Inc. has provided historic woodworking skills and techniques practiced by German craftsmen to clients throughout southeastern Wisconsin.

Technology and a growing economy have continued to spur the growth of the Milwaukee-based company even today.

Lange Bros.’ architectural woodwork can be seen in a variety of types of projects, including club, commercial, dining, education, entertainment, financial, furniture, government, health care, historic, hospitality, laboratory, law, office, public, residential, restoration and retail.

In 1932, the Lange brothers, John and Rudy, started the company. The craft has since been masterfully preserved and enhanced by current company owners and the staff.

Today, siblings Lori Poull, president, and Randy Lange, vice president, own and operate the company.

Lange Bros. currently operates from two locations, one on West Douglas Avenue in Milwaukee and the other on Tower Line Road in Beecher.

While no major changes are planned for Lange Bros., investments are being made on the company’s website in order to garner additional growth in the residential market.

Where do you see the most opportunity for your company? “There is a very strong, expanding economy in southeast Wisconsin. The growth of other industries in this area will create many opportunities for us in the coming years.” – Lori Poull, president.