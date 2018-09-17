Kesslers Diamond Center Inc.

MASTER METTLE WINNER

Kesslers Diamond Center Inc.

Germantown
Industry: Retail jeweler
Founded: 1980
Projected 2018 revenue: $35 million
Richard Kessler and Joe Gehrke

For nearly 40 years, Kesslers Diamond Center has provided the region with one of the largest selections of diamond engagement rings and a variety of other custom jewelry options.

Richard Kessler, chief executive officer, got his start in the jewelry business after purchasing a struggling jewelry store in Menomonee Falls.

Today, the company has seven locations in the region and is looking to add at least one new store in the next 12 months.

Two locations added in 2015 have had a significant impact on the company’s growth and Kessler expects that trend to continue.

“We are looking at another new location in Michigan and think that the strong development in Racine and Kenosha counties could provide several great opportunities for us, as well,” Kessler said.

The company hired Joe Gehrke as president in 2017 to set in motion the beginning of the Kesslers succession plan. This year, John Hooyman was added as chief financial officer, completing the current leadership team trifecta.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

“While in a meeting with Tony Robbins for guidance on how to be successful, he said, ‘That’s simple: serve the customer better than anyone.’”

– Richard Kessler, chief executive officer.

kesslersdiamonds.com

