1ST-YEAR WINNER

James Imaging Systems

Brookfield

Industry: Office equipment

Founded: 1977

Projected 2018 revenue: $20 million

jamesimaging.com

For more than 40 years, James Imaging Systems has provided document imaging and printing solutions to a wide variety of clients throughout the region. Strategic acquisitions, coupled with a good reputation and strong brand awareness, have contributed to the company’s success.

In late 2017, James Imaging Systems acquired the Wisconsin-based operations of Ross Imaging LLC of Illinois. Ross had two locations, in Sheboygan and Appleton, that are now wholly owned divisions of James Imaging Systems.

James Imaging was founded in 1977 as a copier sales and repair business, and now offers managed print services, document software and document management solutions. It had about 75 employees pre-acquisition, and added approximately 30 additional employees with the new locations.

The company’s growth in recent years has been strategic, acquiring Waukesha-based Laser Tech Systems in 2013 and Union Grove-based Acme Office Equipment in 2017.

James Imaging is woman-owned and the third-largest Toshiba dealer in the United States. It is in the process of doubling the size of its Brookfield headquarters.

Do you plan to make any changes to your company? “James Imaging Systems is going to continue with our acquisition strategy. In addition, we are growing our managed print services and copier-enabled software solutions divisions.” – Tom Tegeder, president.