1ST-YEAR WINNER

InCheck

Wauwatosa

Industry: Information services, human resources

Founded: 2002

Projected 2018 revenue: $5.5 million

incheck.net

Wauwatosa-based InCheck was built organically by recruiters that truly understand the hiring process. In six years, InCheck has continued to grow and adapt its services to meet the needs of its growing client list.

The company recently became accredited by the National Association of Professional Background Screeners as a nationally accredited background screening company.

InCheck provides a series of investigative services, instant data products, verification and referencing services, and other technology solutions for clients.

InCheck is committed to understanding each client individually and customizing solutions that work for each client.

“As our industry continues to grow and regulations evolve, our clients rely on us to communicate best practices in a timely and consistent manner,” said Andy Gallion, chief executive officer. “We’ve built solid relationships with our clients that have led to many referrals.”

Gallion credits the company’s success to its reputation with existing customers, as well as the knowledge and expertise of its employees.

Do you plan to make any changes to your company? “We are implementing a digital marketing strategy using a local partner, and are continuing to hire and provide service based on InCheck’s core values.” – Adam Kiehl, chief financial officer.