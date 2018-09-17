Hurt Electric Inc.

Future 50

by

September 17, 2018, 3:09 AM

MASTER METTLE WINNER

Hurt Electric Inc.

Menomonee Falls
Industry: Construction
Founded: 1996
Projected 2018 revenue: $8 million
hurtelectric.com

Henry Hurt

A few big-name projects in downtown Milwaukee, including the Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. tower and the new Milwaukee Bucks arena, have helped drive growth at Menomonee Falls-based Hurt Electric Inc.

Hurt Electric provides electrical construction services for the commercial, industrial, educational and institutional markets.

The company hired six new electricians this year, as well as an office assistant, and continues to look for employees to add to its team.

According to Henry Hurt, president and co-owner, the company’s base of young, smart electricians will help it not only maintain its current customers, but also secure new customers.

“The Milwaukee area has a lot of customers who are looking to invest in their companies and properties,” he said.

Hurt expects to continue to address the needs of the company’s current client base, and also expects to see several opportunities directly or indirectly related to the Foxconn Technology Group development.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

“Ask lots of questions. Make a plan, but prepare to be flexible. Hire people smarter than you, and delegate whenever possible.”

– Henry Hurt, president.

