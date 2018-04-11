Golf entertainment center coming to Ballpark Commons

Three-level project includes 57 heated golf bays

April 11, 2018, 3:26 PM

A three-level, $15 million entertainment center that includes 57 heated, open-air golf bays will be part of the Ballpark Commons project at The Rock Sports Complex in Franklin.

Luxe Golf Bays will be served by two locally-branded restaurants created and run by a local hospitality group that has not yet been named, and a four-season beer garden called the Hinterhof, project developers announced Wednesday.

Each bay is a fully-furnished, climate-controlled private suite that includes a big screen TV. The structure will have a retractable roof and removable panels.

Luxe Golf uses Doppler radar ball tracking software and a robust gaming platform, allowing players in different bays and even in different facility locations to compete against one another and “play” famous courses.

There are also graphics-interactive games that can be monitored on a big screen in the bay, as well as shot tracking and shot data analysis in practice/training.

The facility will also feature a 2,500 to 3,000 square feet of event space.

The Luxe is scheduled to open in summer 2019.

ROC Ventures CEO Mike Zimmerman said even non-golfers can enjoy the bays.

“This is golf meets technology and entertainment and dining,” Zimmerman said. “’Hinterhof’ is German for ‘backyard,’ and that’s the atmosphere we’re after.

Ballpark Commons is a mixed-used development at the Rock Sports Complex in Franklin. Ballpark Commons will include a 4,000-seat baseball stadium (host to an American Association of Professional Baseball team as well as the UW-Milwaukee Panthers), commercial and retail businesses, restaurants, up to 212 apartments, and various entertainment and active lifestyle features.

