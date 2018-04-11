A three-level, $15 million entertainment center that includes 57 heated, open-air golf bays will be part of the Ballpark Commons project at The Rock Sports Complex in Franklin.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Luxe Golf Bays will be served by two locally-branded restaurants created and run by a local hospitality group that has not yet been named, and a four-season beer garden called the Hinterhof, project developers announced Wednesday.

Each bay is a fully-furnished, climate-controlled private suite that includes a big screen TV. The structure will have a retractable roof and removable panels.

Luxe Golf uses Doppler radar ball tracking software and a robust gaming platform, allowing players in different bays and even in different facility locations to compete against one another and “play” famous courses.

There are also graphics-interactive games that can be monitored on a big screen in the bay, as well as shot tracking and shot data analysis in practice/training.

The facility will also feature a 2,500 to 3,000 square feet of event space.

The Luxe is scheduled to open in summer 2019.

ROC Ventures CEO Mike Zimmerman said even non-golfers can enjoy the bays.

“This is golf meets technology and entertainment and dining,” Zimmerman said. “’Hinterhof’ is German for ‘backyard,’ and that’s the atmosphere we’re after.

Ballpark Commons is a mixed-used development at the Rock Sports Complex in Franklin. Ballpark Commons will include a 4,000-seat baseball stadium (host to an American Association of Professional Baseball team as well as the UW-Milwaukee Panthers), commercial and retail businesses, restaurants, up to 212 apartments, and various entertainment and active lifestyle features.