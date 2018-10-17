Eight Wisconsin billionaires on Forbes 400 list

Eight Wisconsinites made the annual Forbes 400 list of wealthiest Americans.

They are (Forbes 400 ranking in parenthesis):

(41) John Menard Jr., founder of Menards, $11 billion net worth

(60) Herbert Kohler & Family, Kohler Company, $8.3 billion

(76) Diane Hendricks, Hendricks Holding Company and ABC Supply Co., $6.8 billion

(153) James Cargill II, Cargill Inc., $4.5 billion

(223) Judy Faulkner, Epic Systems, $3.5 billion

(223) H. Fisk Johnson, S.C. Johnson & Sons, $3.5 billion

(223) Helen Johnson-Leipold, S.C. Johnson & Sons, $3.5 billion

(223) S. Curtis Johnson, S.C. Johnson & Sons, $3.5 billion

Also noteworthy, Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Jamie Dinan ranked 368th with a net worth of $2.2 billion.

The wealthiest Americans, according to the Forbes 400 list, are: Jeff Bezos of Amazon, $168 billion; Bill Gates of Microsoft, $97 billion; Warren Buffet of Berkshire Hathaway, $88.3 billion; and Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook, $61 billion.