Connoils LLC

Future 50

by

September 17, 2018, 3:11 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/general-news/connoils-llc/

1ST-YEAR WINNER

Stacy Peterson

Connoils LLC

Waukesha
Industry: Nutritional ingredients
Founded: 2007
Projected 2018 revenue: $18 million
connoils.com

Total sales is the most obvious indicator of Waukesha-based Connoils’ success. So far in 2018, Connoils’ sales have grown 62 percent from the same timeframe in 2017. Closing numbers for 2017 were 41 percent higher than closing numbers for 2016, and chief executive officer Stacy Peterson expects that growth to continue.

Connoils produces wholesale bulk ingredients and retail consumer packaged goods for the health and nutrition, sport, dietary, cosmetic, and human and pet food industries.

Connoils also provides specialty education, farm-to-table fully traceable agricultural products, custom formulations, and turnkey packaging solutions for its customers.

In February, Connoils purchased 8 acres of land off of I-43 and Hwy 164 in Big Bend to make way for a 25,000-square-foot facility. There, it plans to use 100 percent green technology-produced ingredients and offer full traceability of those ingredients into consumer packaged goods.

The company sees opportunities to assist in environmental improvement of soil and crop health using nutritional all-natural ingredients in the development of products, from soil to ready-to-use, bio-friendly ingredients.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

“Be nice to those you meet on the way up, because they are the same people you could meet on the way down.”

– Stacy Peterson, chief executive officer.

1ST-YEAR WINNER

Stacy Peterson

Connoils LLC

Waukesha
Industry: Nutritional ingredients
Founded: 2007
Projected 2018 revenue: $18 million
connoils.com

Total sales is the most obvious indicator of Waukesha-based Connoils’ success. So far in 2018, Connoils’ sales have grown 62 percent from the same timeframe in 2017. Closing numbers for 2017 were 41 percent higher than closing numbers for 2016, and chief executive officer Stacy Peterson expects that growth to continue.

Connoils produces wholesale bulk ingredients and retail consumer packaged goods for the health and nutrition, sport, dietary, cosmetic, and human and pet food industries.

Connoils also provides specialty education, farm-to-table fully traceable agricultural products, custom formulations, and turnkey packaging solutions for its customers.

In February, Connoils purchased 8 acres of land off of I-43 and Hwy 164 in Big Bend to make way for a 25,000-square-foot facility. There, it plans to use 100 percent green technology-produced ingredients and offer full traceability of those ingredients into consumer packaged goods.

The company sees opportunities to assist in environmental improvement of soil and crop health using nutritional all-natural ingredients in the development of products, from soil to ready-to-use, bio-friendly ingredients.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

“Be nice to those you meet on the way up, because they are the same people you could meet on the way down.”

– Stacy Peterson, chief executive officer.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you plan to shop on Boston Stores revived website?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Swing and a miss

Lessons learned from failed startups

Subscribe

  • The Harley-Davidson 115th in photos

    Biz News

    by Arthur Thomas

    September 17, 2018

    Thousands of Harley-Davidson riders descended on Milwaukee for its 115th anniversary celebrations.

  • Getting their hands dirty

    Marquette program teaches real-world entrepreneurship lessons

    by Molly Dill

    New Marquette program lets students become entrepreneurs.

  • Future 50 are the fabric of Milwaukee

    Future 50

    by BizTimes Staff

    The 2018 Future 50 companies are a varied group, offering a tapestry of business services that make up the fabric of…

More Stories

More BizInsights

Questions to ask when considering a cyber insurance policy for your business
Questions to ask when considering a cyber insurance policy for your business

Focus on prevention to reduce your organization’s vulnerability

by Kaarin Bauer

Managing life risks with unbiased counsel
Managing life risks with unbiased counsel

Go beyond the standard question, “Do you have an umbrella policy?”

by Dan Wolfgram

Transparency or Medicare for all?
Transparency or Medicare for all?

Save our healthcare system: Yes or no?

by Jim Mueller

Free cancer resources for employers and individuals
Free cancer resources for employers and individuals

How to help your employees deal with a cancer diagnosis in the workplace

by Paul Nobile

Design-Build: The most popular construction project delivery system
Design-Build: The most popular construction project delivery system

A single point of responsibility streamlines the process

by Stephanie Anderson

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Life Navigators 35th Annual Challenger Event
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/17/201810:30 am-9:00 pm

SHARP Literacy's A Novel Event with Malcolm Brogdon
Discovery World, Pilot House

09/17/20184:00 pm-7:00 pm

Blockchain: How Does It Fit Into Your Business?
Microsoft Office Downtown

09/18/20187:30 am-9:30 am

CCB Cyber Security Summit
Harley-Davidson Museum

09/18/20187:30 am-5:00 pm

When will AI take over and render us obsolete?
The View at Eveolution

09/18/20184:30 pm-7:00 pm