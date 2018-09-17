1ST-YEAR WINNER

Connoils LLC

Waukesha

Industry: Nutritional ingredients

Founded: 2007

Projected 2018 revenue: $18 million

connoils.com

Total sales is the most obvious indicator of Waukesha-based Connoils’ success. So far in 2018, Connoils’ sales have grown 62 percent from the same timeframe in 2017. Closing numbers for 2017 were 41 percent higher than closing numbers for 2016, and chief executive officer Stacy Peterson expects that growth to continue.

Connoils produces wholesale bulk ingredients and retail consumer packaged goods for the health and nutrition, sport, dietary, cosmetic, and human and pet food industries.

Connoils also provides specialty education, farm-to-table fully traceable agricultural products, custom formulations, and turnkey packaging solutions for its customers.

In February, Connoils purchased 8 acres of land off of I-43 and Hwy 164 in Big Bend to make way for a 25,000-square-foot facility. There, it plans to use 100 percent green technology-produced ingredients and offer full traceability of those ingredients into consumer packaged goods.

The company sees opportunities to assist in environmental improvement of soil and crop health using nutritional all-natural ingredients in the development of products, from soil to ready-to-use, bio-friendly ingredients.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received? “Be nice to those you meet on the way up, because they are the same people you could meet on the way down.” – Stacy Peterson, chief executive officer.