MASTER METTLE WINNER

Coates Electric

Waukesha

Industry: Electrical

Founded: 2009

Projected 2018 revenue: Not disclosed

coateselec.com

Implementation of new technology, ongoing training and empowerment of employees have driven the growth of Coates Electric since 2009.

Service personnel at Coates are trained and certified through the Joint Apprenticeship Training program and are required to enroll in continuing education courses to learn about code updates, safety and technological advancements.

Investment in its employees is the best way to ensure a company succeeds, according to Brody Coates, owner.

Coates Electric is a fully licensed electrical contractor that serves customers throughout southeastern Wisconsin in the commercial, medical, institutional, residential and industrial sectors.

Finding qualified workers continues to be a struggle for Coates, as well as others in the industry, but the company is committed to adapting to the changing needs of its customers in order to make sure they are providing the best possible services to clients.

Where do you see the most opportunities for your company right now? “Our employees. When you invest and grow your employees, your company succeeds. Employees realize their potential and bring fresh perspectives and new ideas, which presents the company with new opportunities.” – Brody Coates, owner.