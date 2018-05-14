BizTimes Milwaukee wins Press Club awards

BizTimes Milwaukee received three awards in the Milwaukee Press Club’s annual Excellence in Wisconsin Journalism contest.

The awards were announced at the annual Gridiron Awards Dinner on Friday, May 11, at the InterContinental Hotel in downtown Milwaukee.

BizTimes Milwaukee received two gold awards, the highest award in each category.

Reporter Arthur Thomas won a gold award in the “Best Multi-Story Coverage of a Single Feature Topic or Event” category for his work in 2017 covering the Foxconn development in Mount Pleasant, including his Aug. 21 cover story, “The Hype and Hope of Wisconn Valley”.

Art director Shelly Tabor won a gold award in the “Magazine Design: Best Single Cover Design” category for the cover of the Sept. 4, 2017 magazine that featured Milwaukee developer Gary Grunau.

Reporter Corrinne Hess won a bronze award in the “Best Business Story or Series” category for her Nov. 13 cover story, “The Hot Corridor” about the development occurring along the I-94 corridor between Milwaukee and Illinois.