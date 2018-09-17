1ST-YEAR WINNER

Anderson Ashton Inc.

New Berlin

Industry: Construction

Founded: 1959

Projected 2018 revenue: $28 million

andersonashton.com

The construction industry has seen a recent increase in volume, and New Berlin-based Anderson Ashton Inc. is busier than ever. Anderson Ashton is a full-service architecture and structural engineering firm that also provides project and construction management and general contracting services.

Over the past few years, the company has transitioned to a new ownership group, adding Matthew Mehring to serve as president alongside Jim Filer. The change has created a fresh outlook on project and customer outreach, said Brian Fisher, business development manager.

The addition of new talent is certainly an indicator of Anderson Ashton’s success and trajectory, but so are its gross annual sales and the need for a bigger location, Fisher said.

“With Foxconn no longer on the horizon, but actually moving into full development and construction mode, finding good people to fill important roles at Anderson Ashton during our current company growth has been a huge challenge,” he said.

The company plans to add staff, and is searching for a larger office and shop to support its continued growth.

Where do you see the most opportunities for your company right now? “Anderson Ashton sees a real opportunity to promote and educate local businesses on the idea of total cost of ownership.” – Brian Fisher, business development manager