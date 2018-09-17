2ND-YEAR WINNER

All Occasions Catering/Bubb’s BBQ

Big Bend

Industry: Food & beverage

Founded: 1929

Projected 2018 revenue: $2.7 million

bubbs.com

All Occasions Catering and Bubb’s BBQ is a full-service, off-premise catering company. The company services almost any occasion, including weddings, events, tailgates, backyard parties, galas and other corporate events and luncheons.

The company recently completed an addition to its headquarters in Big Bend that increased its space by nearly 75 percent. All Occasions/Bubb’s continues to add fresh talent and new ideas to its team.

For Mark Andersen, president and owner, growth is a direct result of the company’s dedication to personal service, attention and detail.

All Occasions Catering can provide a wide variety of menu items for client events that includes traditional menu options as well as themed varieties, including buffet items, hors d’oeuvres, cold sandwiches, breakfast items and desserts.

Bubb’s BBQ, a unique catering division of All Occasions formed in 1996, provides smoked Texas barbecue made in oak wood-fueled barbecue pits.

Finding dedicated and committed staff is the company’s biggest challenge, but All Occasions plans to continue to grow with a focus on its corporate business clients.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received? “Be honest with yourself and treat others like how you would like to be treated.” – Mark Andersen, owner.