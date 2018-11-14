Wisconsin’s economic growth among nation’s slowest in Q2

But revised data for Q1 shows state led Midwest to start the year

by

November 14, 2018, 1:24 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/biztracker/wisconsins-economic-growth-among-nations-slowest-in-q2/

Wisconsin’s real GDP increased 2.8 percent in the second quarter this year, a decent pace until it is compared to the rest of the country, according to data from the U.S. Commerce Department Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The U.S. GDP grew 4.2 percent during the second quarter.

Compared to other states, Wisconsin’s annualized growth rate ranked 48th for the quarter. It was the slowest in the 12-state Midwest region. Three nearby states – Iowa, Illinois and Indiana – grew at a 3.6 percent clip. Minnesota’s economy grew 5 percent and Michigan grew 5.4 percent.

Economic indicators

While durable goods manufacturing represented Wisconsin’s strongest industry, adding 0.73 percentage points of growth, a number of other states saw the sector grew even faster. Indiana got a 1.17 point contribution from durable goods, Michigan was up 1.88 and Minnesota added 1.3 points of growth from the industry.

Wisconsin also struggled in agriculture in the quarter. The sector was a slight drag on growth, contributing a decrease of 0.03 points. Other Midwestern states fared much better with Minnesota getting a 1.33 point boost, Iowa up 1.22 points and Indiana up 0.73 points.

The one-quarter GDP picture remains subject to future revision. In the first quarter of the year the state grew at a 4.1 percent rate, the best in the Midwest, according to revised data. That was a drastic revision from when initial first quarter data was released in July, showing Wisconsin growing at a 1.2 percent annualized rate, which was among the worst in the county.

Over the last six quarters, Wisconsin has averaged an annualized growth rate of 2.1 percent. The state’s average ranks 24th in the country.

Read more economic data reports at the BizTracker page.

Wisconsin’s real GDP increased 2.8 percent in the second quarter this year, a decent pace until it is compared to the rest of the country, according to data from the U.S. Commerce Department Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The U.S. GDP grew 4.2 percent during the second quarter.

Compared to other states, Wisconsin’s annualized growth rate ranked 48th for the quarter. It was the slowest in the 12-state Midwest region. Three nearby states – Iowa, Illinois and Indiana – grew at a 3.6 percent clip. Minnesota’s economy grew 5 percent and Michigan grew 5.4 percent.

Economic indicators

While durable goods manufacturing represented Wisconsin’s strongest industry, adding 0.73 percentage points of growth, a number of other states saw the sector grew even faster. Indiana got a 1.17 point contribution from durable goods, Michigan was up 1.88 and Minnesota added 1.3 points of growth from the industry.

Wisconsin also struggled in agriculture in the quarter. The sector was a slight drag on growth, contributing a decrease of 0.03 points. Other Midwestern states fared much better with Minnesota getting a 1.33 point boost, Iowa up 1.22 points and Indiana up 0.73 points.

The one-quarter GDP picture remains subject to future revision. In the first quarter of the year the state grew at a 4.1 percent rate, the best in the Midwest, according to revised data. That was a drastic revision from when initial first quarter data was released in July, showing Wisconsin growing at a 1.2 percent annualized rate, which was among the worst in the county.

Over the last six quarters, Wisconsin has averaged an annualized growth rate of 2.1 percent. The state’s average ranks 24th in the country.

Read more economic data reports at the BizTracker page.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What impact will Gov.-elect Tony Evers have on Wisconsin's business climate?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Harbor District lands anchor projects

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Real flu questions, real flu answers from Dr. Julie Mitchell
Real flu questions, real flu answers from Dr. Julie Mitchell

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s new medical director, Dr. Julie Mitchell, answers a few flu questions

by Paul Nobile

Wisconsin manufacturers make it happen
Wisconsin manufacturers make it happen

Learn more about the state’s top economic contributor during Manufacturing Month

by Tim Wiora

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Economic Trends Conference 2019
Italian Community Center

01/25/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards

11/01/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

6 Secrets to Creating a Business That Works
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

11/16/20188:00 am-10:00 am

Brookfield Chamber Annual Meeting features UWM's Mark Mone
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

11/29/20184:00 pm-7:30 pm

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Economic Trends Conference 2019
Italian Community Center

01/25/20197:00 am-9:30 am