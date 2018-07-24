Wisconsin GDP grew 1.2 percent to start year

Outpaces last year’s Q1, but ranks 40th nationally

by

July 24, 2018, 1:27 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/biztracker/wisconsin-gdp-grew-1-2-percent-to-start-year/

Wisconsin’s economy grew at an annualized 1.2 percent rate in the first quarter of 2018. The performance was better than the start to 2017, but left the state ranked 40th nationally, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Economic indicators

The increase in the state’s real gross domestic product from the fourth quarter to the first was better than the 0.7 percent clip posted at the beginning of 2017. In the 12-state Midwest region, however, Wisconsin only ranked ahead of Kansas and North Dakota.

The United States as a whole grew at a 1.8 percent annual rate during the same period.

Durable and nondurable goods manufacturing were both strong contributors to the state’s growth, adding 0.44 and 0.28 percentage points respectively and outpacing the country as a whole.

Real estate and rental and leasing was a big contributor for Wisconsin, adding 0.43 points, about even with the country.

Other strong performing sectors included transportation and warehousing, which added 0.17 points and information, adding 0.2 points. Those two sectors were slightly behind the country as a whole.

Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting was the state’s worst performing sector, subtracting 0.49 percentage points from growth. The sector was down only slightly nationally.

Wisconsin’s retail trade sector also only added 0.08 points to growth, compared to 0.17 points nationally.

Read more economic data reports at the BizTracker page.

Wisconsin’s economy grew at an annualized 1.2 percent rate in the first quarter of 2018. The performance was better than the start to 2017, but left the state ranked 40th nationally, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Economic indicators

The increase in the state’s real gross domestic product from the fourth quarter to the first was better than the 0.7 percent clip posted at the beginning of 2017. In the 12-state Midwest region, however, Wisconsin only ranked ahead of Kansas and North Dakota.

The United States as a whole grew at a 1.8 percent annual rate during the same period.

Durable and nondurable goods manufacturing were both strong contributors to the state’s growth, adding 0.44 and 0.28 percentage points respectively and outpacing the country as a whole.

Real estate and rental and leasing was a big contributor for Wisconsin, adding 0.43 points, about even with the country.

Other strong performing sectors included transportation and warehousing, which added 0.17 points and information, adding 0.2 points. Those two sectors were slightly behind the country as a whole.

Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting was the state’s worst performing sector, subtracting 0.49 percentage points from growth. The sector was down only slightly nationally.

Wisconsin’s retail trade sector also only added 0.08 points to growth, compared to 0.17 points nationally.

Read more economic data reports at the BizTracker page.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should electric scooters be legal for use on public streets in Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mid-year Economic Forecast: Trump rocks the boat

Uses tariffs to challenge U.S. trade partners

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Five tips to protect your business from BEC fraud
Five tips to protect your business from BEC fraud

One of the top frauds perpetrated against businesses is business email compromise

by Alicia Buttchen

Spooked by rising interest rates?
Spooked by rising interest rates?

Caution is best action

by Robert J. Makowski, Jr.

Four levers that help you reach financial goals
Four levers that help you reach financial goals

Professional tips to improve the results from your investments

by Dave Spano

Population health analytics leads to better care for employees
Population health analytics leads to better care for employees

Certain populations share interrelated conditions that influence lifelong health

by Aundrea Price

Four cash flow tools for small businesses
Four cash flow tools for small businesses

Benefits of cash flow management tools include saving you time and money

by Kim Preston

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Talent Management
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/26/201812:00 am

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

BizTimes Leadership Academy: GenNext
Milwaukee Athletic Club

10/11/201812:00 am

Managing Change in a Growth Market
The Paranet Group Headquarters

07/25/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

Schenck's Summer Open House
Schenck

07/26/20181:00 pm-5:00 pm

American Cancer Society Heartland Classic Invitational
Whistling Straits

07/30/20188:00 am-6:00 pm

WBDC Connect & Celebrate: Milwaukee
Italian Community Center

07/31/20181:30 pm-6:30 pm

The 2018 Health & Wellness Speakers Jam
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson

09/13/20186:30 pm-9:00 pm