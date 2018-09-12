Metro Milwaukee hiring outlook cools for Q4

Lags state and national outlook

September 12, 2018, 11:59 AM

The number of businesses in the metro Milwaukee area planning to hire more employees still far outnumbers the number of area businesses planning layoffs, but the region’s hiring outlook is cooler for the fourth quarter of the year, according to the latest ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey.

Among area employers surveyed, 22 percent plan to hire more employees during the fourth quarter of 2018, 5 percent plan to reduce staffing levels, and 73 percent expect no change.

That results in a 17 percent Net Employment Outlook for the metro Milwaukee area. The area’s Net Employment Outlook 33 percent for the third quarter and 18 percent a year ago.

The Net Employment Outlook for the state of Wisconsin is 20 percent for the fourth quarter, with 24 percent of employers in the state planning to add employees and 4 percent planning to reduce employment, according to the report.

The national Net Employment Outlook for the fourth quarter is 19 percent.

