MMAC survey predicts strongest wage growth since 2001

Two-thirds of businesses expecting profit growth in Q2

by

April 04, 2018, 2:05 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/biztracker/economy-biztracker/mmac-survey-predicts-strongest-wage-growth-since-2001/

Businesses surveyed by the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce expect per-employee wages and salaries to increase by 3.6 percent over the next 12 months.Economic indicators

The increase is the highest in 17 years and was last exceeded by a forecasted 3.8 percent increase in the first quarter of 2001, according to MMAC.

The projected increase is strongest at small companies with less than 100 employees. Those firms, which made up about 55 percent of the 119-company sample, are projecting a 4.1 percent increase in wages. Large firms are forecast to increase wages 3.1 percent.

At 3.6 percent, the projected increase at manufacturing firms is about equal to the 3.7 percent forecast for non-manufacturing firms.

The hiring outlook is also strong, with 61 percent of firms surveyed expecting to see an increase in total employment for the second quarter compared to the same time last year. About one-third of firms expected no change, while 7 percent said total employment would be down.

Companies are also optimistic about their chances for topline growth, with 71 percent predicting year-over-year sales gains after accounting for inflation. The optimism was the same across large and small firms, but manufacturers had a slightly better outlook.

On the bottom line, 66 percent of firms expected year-over-year increases in profits. The outlook was about the same across all firms.

“Most of 2017 was marked by rather unremarkable growth in the metro area,” said Bret Mayborne, MMAC economic research director. “Actual results posted in 2018’s early months and expectations – particularly job expectations – expressed toward future growth suggest that the trend has strengthened.”

The majority, 69 percent, of those surveyed said they’re expecting a sales increase from the first to second quarter of 2018. The optimism was particularly strong among larger firms and manufacturers.

Read more economic data reports on the BizTracker page. 

Businesses surveyed by the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce expect per-employee wages and salaries to increase by 3.6 percent over the next 12 months.Economic indicators

The increase is the highest in 17 years and was last exceeded by a forecasted 3.8 percent increase in the first quarter of 2001, according to MMAC.

The projected increase is strongest at small companies with less than 100 employees. Those firms, which made up about 55 percent of the 119-company sample, are projecting a 4.1 percent increase in wages. Large firms are forecast to increase wages 3.1 percent.

At 3.6 percent, the projected increase at manufacturing firms is about equal to the 3.7 percent forecast for non-manufacturing firms.

The hiring outlook is also strong, with 61 percent of firms surveyed expecting to see an increase in total employment for the second quarter compared to the same time last year. About one-third of firms expected no change, while 7 percent said total employment would be down.

Companies are also optimistic about their chances for topline growth, with 71 percent predicting year-over-year sales gains after accounting for inflation. The optimism was the same across large and small firms, but manufacturers had a slightly better outlook.

On the bottom line, 66 percent of firms expected year-over-year increases in profits. The outlook was about the same across all firms.

“Most of 2017 was marked by rather unremarkable growth in the metro area,” said Bret Mayborne, MMAC economic research director. “Actual results posted in 2018’s early months and expectations – particularly job expectations – expressed toward future growth suggest that the trend has strengthened.”

The majority, 69 percent, of those surveyed said they’re expecting a sales increase from the first to second quarter of 2018. The optimism was particularly strong among larger firms and manufacturers.

Read more economic data reports on the BizTracker page. 

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you plan to ride the downtown Milwaukee streetcar?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mixed-use, but still Mequon

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?
Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?

Consumers deserve to know their options, but providers and insurers don’t reveal their prices

by Jim Mueller

It all adds up
It all adds up

Check out the calorie count of your favorite food or drink – it might surprise you

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

2018 Diversity & Inclusion Strategies: It Starts at the Top
The Garage at the Harley-Davidson Museum

04/10/20188:00 am-1:45 pm

Introduction to Robots for Manufacturing
The Paranet Group Headquarters

04/12/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

WBON/WWE Luncheon - Personal Safety at work, home and play
University Club

04/13/201811:30 am-1:00 pm

WarHorse Quarterly
The Hudson Business Lounge

04/17/20185:00 pm-8:00 pm

IBAW presents Leah Vukmir and Brett Healy
Wisconsin Club

04/20/20187:00 am-9:00 am