See the award winners’ speeches from BizExpo

Videos show remarks from Keane, Kaufmann and Fojut

by

June 04, 2018, 11:09 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/biztimes-event-news/see-the-award-winners-speeches-from-bizexpo/

BizTimes Media hosted its 14th annual daylong business-to-business BizExpo event on Thursday at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino.

Juli Kaufmann of Fix Development speaking at the Women in Business breakfast at BizExpo, where she received the BizTimes Media Woman Executive of the Year award.

BizExpo begins with the Women in Business breakfast, which features a panel discussion and concludes with the presentation of the Woman Executive of the Year award. This year the award was presented to Juli Kaufmann of Fix Development. During her speech, Kaufmann announced that her Sherman Phoenix project had received an additional $550,000 in funding, including $250,000 from the Dohmen Foundation that she found out about while eating breakfast at the event.

The luncheon program at BizExpo includes the presentation of the Bravo! Entrepreneur Awards, the I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards, the Regional Spirit Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Jeremy Fojut of NEWaukee was the recipient of the Regional Spirit Award and Tim Keane of Golden Angels Investors was the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Videos of the speeches given by Kaufmann, Keane and Fojut are now available on the BizTimes Media YouTube channel. Links to the videos are below:

BizTimes Media hosted its 14th annual daylong business-to-business BizExpo event on Thursday at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino.

Juli Kaufmann of Fix Development speaking at the Women in Business breakfast at BizExpo, where she received the BizTimes Media Woman Executive of the Year award.

BizExpo begins with the Women in Business breakfast, which features a panel discussion and concludes with the presentation of the Woman Executive of the Year award. This year the award was presented to Juli Kaufmann of Fix Development. During her speech, Kaufmann announced that her Sherman Phoenix project had received an additional $550,000 in funding, including $250,000 from the Dohmen Foundation that she found out about while eating breakfast at the event.

The luncheon program at BizExpo includes the presentation of the Bravo! Entrepreneur Awards, the I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards, the Regional Spirit Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Jeremy Fojut of NEWaukee was the recipient of the Regional Spirit Award and Tim Keane of Golden Angels Investors was the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Videos of the speeches given by Kaufmann, Keane and Fojut are now available on the BizTimes Media YouTube channel. Links to the videos are below:

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What is Milwaukee's best museum?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Titan Spine ‘turns it to eleven’

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

A comprehensive plan makes workplace change easier
A comprehensive plan makes workplace change easier

Ease relocation stress by engaging staff in the planning process

by Stephanie Anderson

Five channels to enterprise account wins: The seeds of growth
Five channels to enterprise account wins: The seeds of growth

Once you’ve proven your organization’s capabilities, it’s time to grow

by Brian Sullivan

Heating up Milwaukee’s FaBulous food & beverage industry
Heating up Milwaukee’s FaBulous food & beverage industry

Our state’s infrastructure and organizations like FaB Wisconsin support and promote startups by encouraging partnerships

by Craig Cerbins

Making big data small
Making big data small

Tools making health care more transparent can profoundly influence health trends in society

by Paul Nobile

Managing insurance risks across all levels of your business
Managing insurance risks across all levels of your business

How to get the best possible outcomes for your operations, employees and contracts

by Brian Bean, J.D.

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Family Internet Security Workshop
Crown Plaza Hotel – Airport

06/13/20187:00 pm-9:00 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

Tax Updates 2018
The Paranet Group Headquarters

06/14/20189:00 am-11:00 am

IBAW hosts Milwaukee County Sheriff Richard Schmidt
Wisconsin Club

06/15/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Small Business Owners & Entrepreneurs Summit
Ottawa University

06/21/20188:00 am-5:00 pm