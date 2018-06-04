See the award winners’ speeches from BizExpo

BizTimes Media hosted its 14th annual daylong business-to-business BizExpo event on Thursday at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino.

BizExpo begins with the Women in Business breakfast, which features a panel discussion and concludes with the presentation of the Woman Executive of the Year award. This year the award was presented to Juli Kaufmann of Fix Development. During her speech, Kaufmann announced that her Sherman Phoenix project had received an additional $550,000 in funding, including $250,000 from the Dohmen Foundation that she found out about while eating breakfast at the event.

The luncheon program at BizExpo includes the presentation of the Bravo! Entrepreneur Awards, the I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards, the Regional Spirit Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Jeremy Fojut of NEWaukee was the recipient of the Regional Spirit Award and Tim Keane of Golden Angels Investors was the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Videos of the speeches given by Kaufmann, Keane and Fojut are now available on the BizTimes Media YouTube channel. Links to the videos are below:

