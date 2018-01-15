Registration closes Wednesday for Economic Trends breakfast

The annual Northern Trust Economic Trends breakfast, which is presented by BizTimes Media and provides a board outlook of what to expect in 2018, will be held on Friday, Jan. 19, at 7:30 a.m. at the Italian Community Center, 631 E. Chicago St., Milwaukee.

The deadline to register is Wednesday evening.

The speakers will include Michael Knetter, an economist who served as an advisor for presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton, and is now the president and chief executive officer of the University of Wisconsin Foundation. He will again provide his macroeconomic outlook for the new year. Knetter has been a featured speaker at the Northern Trust Economic Trends breakfast for several years.

The other speakers at the event will include:

Becky Frankiewicz , president of ManpowerGroup North America

, president of ManpowerGroup North America Nick Turkal , president and CEO of Aurora Health Care

, president and CEO of Aurora Health Care Brian Kobylinski, CEO of Jason Industries.

After the main program, which will conclude at 9:30 a.m., an additional special forum will be held to provide information about the new federal tax law. The presentation, “What Does Tax Reform Mean for You and Your Business?” will be conducted by Davis & Kuelthau corporate and tax attorneys Joseph Tierney IV and Mark Kmiecik. Their workshop will address the implications and opportunities of the Tax Jobs and Cuts Act of 2017, signed into law by President Donald Trump in December. As the modifications to the business tax rules are permanent and fairly comprehensive, the presenters will focus this session primarily on the related impact for small and midsized businesses. For those interested in the changes impacting individuals, a brief overview will be provided.

Northern Trust is the title sponsor for the Economic Trends event and David & Kuelthau is also a sponsor. In addition, Bridgewood Advisors is a supporting sponsor.