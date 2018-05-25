Construction-related firms highlight 2018 Future 50 list

As a building and development boom continues in southeastern Wisconsin construction-related firms once again make up a major portion of the Future 50 companies, honored annually by the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce and its Council of Small Business Executives.
This year, 14 of the Future 50 companies are construction-related firms, a record for that industry in the awards program’s history. The number of construction firms in the Future 50 has been gaining in recent years. Last year there were 12, in 2016 there were nine.
“The Future 50 are a great gauge of where the region is today and where it’s headed,” said Stephanie Hall, COSBE’s executive director. “From the downtown arena and high rises to suburban mixed-use projects, these companies are riding the wave of new development. And with construction on Foxconn and the Haribo plants beginning soon, this trend shows no signs of slowing down in the near future.”
The annual Future 50 program, now in its 31st year, recognizes companies in the seven-county Milwaukee Region that have been rapidly growing. To qualify for the award, a company must be headquartered in the seven-county Milwaukee Region and be independently-owned; have been in business for at least three years; and demonstrate strong growth in revenue and employment. There is no age limit for the companies, since companies can innovate and reinvent themselves at any time.
A company can receive the Future 50 award up to three times.
The winners of the Future 50 will receive their awards at a luncheon program on Friday, Sept. 21, at The Pfister Hotel in downtown Milwaukee. BizTimes Milwaukee is the media sponsor of the Future 50 program. Click here to register.
The 2018 Future 50 Award winners:
- 360 Degress, Milwaukee
- AbbyWindows and Exteriors, Milwaukee
- Able Access Transportation LLC, Milwaukee
- AccuTrans Group, Milwaukee
- All Occasions Catering/Bubbs BBQ, Big Bend
- Anderson Ashton Inc., New Berlin
- Breckenridge Landscape Design, New Berlin
- Business Development Pros LLC, Milwaukee
- Capri Senior Communities, Waukesha
- Central Standard Craft Distillery, Milwaukee
- Clearwing Productions, Milwaukee
- Coates Electric, Waukesha
- Connoils LLC, Waukesha
- Construction Management Associates Inc., Kenosha
- Creative Marketing Resources Inc., Milwaukee
- Cresendo Collective, Milwaukee
- Dynamic Solutions Worldwide LLC, Milwaukee
- Endpoint Solutions Corp., Franklin
- EVERYTHING2GO.COM LLC, Milwaukee
- Exhibit Systems, Brookfield
- First Choice Ingredients Inc., Germantown
- Geneva Supply, Delavan
- Glenn Rieder Inc., West Allis
- Hurt Electric, Inc., Menomonee Falls
- InCheck, Wauwatosa
- James Imaging Systems, Brookfield
- JCP Construction, Milwaukee
- Johnson & Sons Paving LLC, Lannon
- Kesslers Diamonds, Germantown
- KeyStone Staffing Group LLC, Milwaukee
- Kowal Investment Group LLC, Waukesha
- Lange Bros. Woodwork Co., Inc., Milwaukee
- Lemberg, Brookfield
- Moore Construction Services LLC, Menomonee Falls
- Newport Network Solutions Inc., Menomonee Falls
- PaveDrain LLC, Milwaukee
- Reich Tool & Design Inc., Menomonee Falls
- Rocket Clicks, Menomonee Falls
- Scathain, Milwaukee
- SilentBoost Consulting Group, Waukesha
- Stowell Associates, Shorewood
- Swarming Technology, Milwaukee
- TechCanary, Milwaukee
- Vizance, Hartland
- Wantable Inc., Milwaukee
- Warehouse-Lighting COM LLC, New Berlin
- Weather Tight Corp., West Allis
- Wenthe-Davidson Engineering Co., New Berlin
- Wisconsin International Academy Inc., Wauwatosa
- Z.T. Distribution Inc., Milwaukee
