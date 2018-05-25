Construction-related firms highlight 2018 Future 50 list

As a building and development boom continues in southeastern Wisconsin construction-related firms once again make up a major portion of the Future 50 companies, honored annually by the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce and its Council of Small Business Executives.

This year, 14 of the Future 50 companies are construction-related firms, a record for that industry in the awards program’s history. The number of construction firms in the Future 50 has been gaining in recent years. Last year there were 12, in 2016 there were nine.

“The Future 50 are a great gauge of where the region is today and where it’s headed,” said Stephanie Hall, COSBE’s executive director. “From the downtown arena and high rises to suburban mixed-use projects, these companies are riding the wave of new development. And with construction on Foxconn and the Haribo plants beginning soon, this trend shows no signs of slowing down in the near future.”

The annual Future 50 program, now in its 31st year, recognizes companies in the seven-county Milwaukee Region that have been rapidly growing. To qualify for the award, a company must be headquartered in the seven-county Milwaukee Region and be independently-owned; have been in business for at least three years; and demonstrate strong growth in revenue and employment. There is no age limit for the companies, since companies can innovate and reinvent themselves at any time.

A company can receive the Future 50 award up to three times.

The winners of the Future 50 will receive their awards at a luncheon program on Friday, Sept. 21, at The Pfister Hotel in downtown Milwaukee. BizTimes Milwaukee is the media sponsor of the Future 50 program. Click here to register.

The 2018 Future 50 Award winners:

360 Degress, Milwaukee

AbbyWindows and Exteriors, Milwaukee

Able Access Transportation LLC, Milwaukee

AccuTrans Group, Milwaukee

All Occasions Catering/Bubbs BBQ, Big Bend

Anderson Ashton Inc., New Berlin

Breckenridge Landscape Design, New Berlin

Business Development Pros LLC, Milwaukee

Capri Senior Communities, Waukesha

Central Standard Craft Distillery, Milwaukee

Clearwing Productions, Milwaukee

Coates Electric, Waukesha

Connoils LLC, Waukesha

Construction Management Associates Inc., Kenosha

Creative Marketing Resources Inc., Milwaukee

Cresendo Collective, Milwaukee

Dynamic Solutions Worldwide LLC, Milwaukee

Endpoint Solutions Corp., Franklin

EVERYTHING2GO.COM LLC, Milwaukee

Exhibit Systems, Brookfield

First Choice Ingredients Inc., Germantown

Geneva Supply, Delavan

Glenn Rieder Inc., West Allis

Hurt Electric, Inc., Menomonee Falls

InCheck, Wauwatosa

James Imaging Systems, Brookfield

JCP Construction, Milwaukee

Johnson & Sons Paving LLC, Lannon

Kesslers Diamonds, Germantown

KeyStone Staffing Group LLC, Milwaukee

Kowal Investment Group LLC, Waukesha

Lange Bros. Woodwork Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Lemberg, Brookfield

Moore Construction Services LLC, Menomonee Falls

Newport Network Solutions Inc., Menomonee Falls

PaveDrain LLC, Milwaukee

Reich Tool & Design Inc., Menomonee Falls

Rocket Clicks, Menomonee Falls

Scathain, Milwaukee

SilentBoost Consulting Group, Waukesha

Stowell Associates, Shorewood

Swarming Technology, Milwaukee

TechCanary, Milwaukee

Vizance, Hartland

Wantable Inc., Milwaukee

Warehouse-Lighting COM LLC, New Berlin

Weather Tight Corp., West Allis

Wenthe-Davidson Engineering Co., New Berlin

Wisconsin International Academy Inc., Wauwatosa

Z.T. Distribution Inc., Milwaukee