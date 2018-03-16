Application deadline coming up for Future 50 awards

Due Friday, March 23

March 16, 2018, 11:18 AM

The Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce’s Council of Small Business Executives (COSBE) is seeking applications for its annual Future 50 awards.

The scene from the 2017 Future 50 awards program.

Companies can self-apply or nominate another worthy company. The applications/nominations are due on Friday, March 23.

The 31-year-old Future 50 program recognizes fast-growing companies in the Milwaukee region.

To be considered, companies must be headquartered in the seven-county southeastern Wisconsin area, be independent or privately owned (not a subsidiary, franchise or division), demonstrate fast growth of sales and employment and be in business for at least three years.

Companies can be named to the Future 50 up to three times.

The winners of the Future 50 awards will be honored at a luncheon on Friday, Sept. 21. BizTimes Milwaukee is a media partner of the Future 50 program.

