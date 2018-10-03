90 Ideas in Ninety Minutes leadership event is next week

Eight business and community leaders from southeastern Wisconsin will share their best advice, leadership insights, secrets to success and ways they overcame tough challenges in their professional and personal lives at the annual BizTimes Media 90 Ideas in Ninety Minutes leadership conference.

The event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 11, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the Italian Community Center, 631 E. Chicago St., Milwaukee.

The speakers will include:

Terese Bailey, founder ZenZen Yoga Arts

Elana Kahn, director, Jewish Community Relations Council, Milwaukee Jewish Federation

Dan Katt, co-founder and CEO, Good City Brewing

Erik Kennedy, community impact coordinator senior, Aurora Health Care

Jim Tarantino, founder, Capri Senior Communities

Maurice Thomas, founder and executive director, Milwaukee Excellence Charter School

Andrew Weins, COO, JDog Junk Removal & Hauling United

Sherry Zhang, founder and CEO, GenoPalate Inc.

Each speaker will share their stories and insights, followed by Q & A from the audience. In 90 minutes, attendees will walk away with insights and information on 90 ideas to help them be a better leader and overcome their own business and personal challenges.

The 90 Ideas in Ninety Minutes event is sponsored by Concordia University. The supporting sponsor is AG Architecture.

Click here to register for the event.