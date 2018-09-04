Who’s your financial concierge?

No one has ever asked you that, have they? Private banking is a personalized, high-touch banking experience (concierge-like in nature) for business owners and company executives, professionals, and other high-net-worth individuals. At First Business, we are passionate about making clients’ financial lives easier. The benefits of private banking, outlined below, are quite clear when you have a trusted expert on your side.

Convenience and ease

Our clients rarely set foot in our bank. Banking with us doesn’t require it. What does that mean? Our ATM and online solutions allow you to bank where you sit, with no strings attached. In fact, many of our resources are complimentary to you. If you are trying to get funds from here to there (to buy your dream cabin up north, perhaps), you don’t have time to sit on hold with a bank’s 800 number or chase around a bank rep who hasn’t gotten to know you. (You can just imagine the hoops you will have to jump through to accomplish that!) With one call or text to me, I will assist you with the transaction details. All you have to do is pick up the keys to your new cabin!

As we discuss accomplishing one of your financial goals, it is customary for me to come to you, whether at your office or at the kitchen table. We strive to know you, help you accomplish your goal, and make it easy to do business with us. If you need a place for your funds to grow or you want to identify gaps in your finances, I bring in our private wealth management investment partners who become a part of your account team. We hope that when you think of us, convenience comes to mind.

What about moving banks? We earned an opportunity to bank a prominent local professional who desperately wanted to move financial institutions; however, he had no time to switch his many automatic payments. We gladly helped him through the process and virtually removed this barrier for him. At First Business, it’s just what we do.

Trust and agility

Our goal is to know our clients and be there when they need us most. For example, one Valentine’s Day, we helped a client complete the purchase of a ring for his wife. This anesthesiologist called us from surgery, as he wasn’t going to make it to the jeweler in time to complete the purchase. We made arrangements for the payment, and his wife couldn’t have been happier.

Just last week, a client of ours needed immediate financing to purchase an RV. At other banks, the documentation requirements, the process, and the time frame make this nearly impossible to do. In this case, we had this deal closed in time to exceed our client’s expectations. Since we already know our clients’ stories and they trust us to help in times of need, it’s an easy task to accomplish. Frankly, it was no surprise to the client that we could do it, since we make the decisions right here in our office.

We recently attended our buyer’s mortgage closing, and she forgot to bring a bank check (she had a personal check). The closing came to a halt, and it appeared that the closing would not happen. Our buyer looked at us in desperation. We knew her, and because we’ve been in this business so long, we know the ins and outs. We arranged for the exchange of the check for a bank check while she sat trading stories with the seller. Disaster averted. In fact, with the speed that we remedied the matter, it was as if it hadn’t happened.

Business owners and professionals lead busy lives. Private banking with experts makes achieving your short- and long-term financial goals as easy as possible. First Business Bank’s culture and client focus make it a natural fit for me. I enjoy getting to know my clients and understanding what is important to them. It’s essential to be able to discover creative, client-focused solutions to problems, and support our clients in helping to make their financial dreams a reality.

