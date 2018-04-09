The workplace: A tool to compete for talent

The workforce is changing and the workplace needs to keep pace

By 2025, Millennials will make up the majority of the workforce. Baby Boomers are retiring, and a shortage of skilled workers is developing. Companies are battling for new talent while encouraging Boomers to continue working so they can share their knowledge and expertise. The workplace plays a vital role in an organization’s attract-and-retain efforts. Millennials and the newest Generation Z do not want to work in their parents’ office!

Understanding the drivers of the workforce

For Millennials, their college experience has set an expectation for a variety of destination spaces with amenities and ease of connection to company resources on mobile and personal devices. For Boomers, noise level, lighting and individual workspace are important. With the continuing increase of women in the workplace there is a need for space to accommodate nursing mothers. Other things impacting what today’s worker is looking for in the workplace environment are flexibility, adjustability so they can sit or stand while working, and plenty of access to natural light. An open collaborative environment with walls to write on allows for information to be shared and absorbed.

The lines between work, life and play are blurring. Cell phones and technology allow us to work at all times, which means that personal things may need to be accomplished during normal business hours. People need access to private call rooms to schedule a doctor’s appointment or talk to a child’s teacher. The key to successfully managing the needs of multiple generations is to understand that people know best how, when and where to work. Offering choices is the best way to help everyone perform in a productive manner.

Creating an impactful workspace

Making your workplace a tool for competing in a tight labor market can be accomplished by engaging an interior design professional who specializes in business interiors. They will take you through a process that fully analyzes your existing space, your immediate and long-term business objectives and your expected growth over an extended period of time. This process provides the designer with a comprehensive understanding of your business process. An objective design team will gather all the facts, listen to your stakeholders, interpret the information and present it back to you in a meaningful way. This analysis determines whether you should stay in your current facility or you should search for a new location. It’s a tool used to develop a phased master plan for the (re)design of your workspace in either case.

Going through a complete design process is an opportunity to make your workspace promote your desired culture and emphasize your brand, while supporting growth and change. The best design solutions will facilitate attracting and retaining talent, support people and workflow efficiencies, promote communication and encourage collaboration and innovation. The right design professional will provide insight throughout the process that helps you navigate alternatives, making complex projects simpler and decisions well-informed.

