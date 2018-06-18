Destination: Workspace – variety matters

The “experience” economy, the influence of “startup” culture, and changing work styles are driving workplace design. Technology is blending work, life and play. Top drivers for workplace planning include collaboration, work process and flow, attraction and retention, cost, and maximum space utilization.

Group-work dynamics call for a new, immersive planning approach that’s as fluid as work teams need to be. Companies need to accommodate mobile employees, remote workers, part-time employees, contract workers and consultants as they work in teams collaboratively.

Today’s workplace features an unprecedented level of amenities

Workspace size for individuals is being reduced, allowing companies to provide a greater number of amenities and social spaces while maintaining control over real estate expenses. Providing choice is a way of giving something back to employees who have less dedicated space or are losing private offices. Workers move frequently throughout the day to their choice of workspace, using the tools they select and meeting with the team they need, at the time and place they prefer. Research shows that health and performance improves when employees are given choice and control over where, when and how they work. Empowered by choice, employees make the workplace their own.

Companies are providing a range of amenities, such as on-site cafés and coffee bars, lactation rooms, on-site tech and meeting support, on-site cafeterias, training programs, after-hour networking, exercise and fitness areas, meditation and privacy areas, complimentary drinks and snacks, on-site dry-cleaning and laundry, outdoor recreation areas, game rooms, daily complimentary meals, and childcare services. Companies are allocating greater amounts of space for informal meetings and expect the proportion of casual spaces will further expand in the next five years.

The workplace has taken on new energy

Elements of residential and hospitality design add comfort for employees who come together to connect or collaborate, to find a place to relax and brainstorm, or to do focused work. Workplace design needs to incorporate the right combination of technology, facility layout, informal and formal meeting spaces, furnishings and workplace policies that enhance choice. An environment that’s designed to support people and the flow of information, promote creativity and enhance a company culture provides the right formula to meet evolving business needs.

When considering adding amenities or changing your workplace to better facilitate group-work, you need to engage an accredited interior design consultant with significant experience in business space planning. They will take you through a comprehensive information gathering process to fully understand your challenges and priorities and design a space that will transform your workplace.

