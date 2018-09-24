Design thinking leads to successful strategy development

Interior design process facilitates organizational change

by

September 24, 2018, 5:45 AM

Interior design is the art and science of understanding people’s behavior and their relationship with the spaces they work, live and play in. Interior designers impact many of the requirements for business success, things like communicating brand, promoting communication and fostering collaboration. They create dramatic improvements in the workplace by providing creative and technical solutions that are functional, attractive, innovative and beneficial to the organization’s quality of life and culture. Their designs must adhere to life, safety and building codes, regulatory requirements and ideally encourage the principles of environmental sustainability.

Design thinking: A formal method to solve challenges in the workplace

Working with a highly trained, highly qualified professional interior designer provides the opportunity to experience the process known as design thinking, a formal method for developing practical, creative approaches to solve (among many other things) challenges in the workplace. Design thinking leads to successful strategy development. It’s inherently human centered. The process shapes ultimate solutions that improve end user experience and quality of life.

The design thinking process is a means to bring people together to solve problems. Multi-disciplinary teams come together to share their wisdom and experience challenging themselves to think differently. It may not be about problems; it may simply be about finding a better way to do things.

Interior designers create livable, healthy and effective environments

The interior design process focuses on the end user, creatively discovering the best way to meet people’s needs. It requires thorough understanding of the problem to be solved through observation, asking questions and listening.

Once needs are fully defined, the designer conducts brainstorming sessions to challenge pre-conceived notions and generate a variety of creative ideas. They assess feasibility, desirability, and viability of the various concepts.

The designer develops visual images and samples of the best solutions; all are presented to the client to help them envision the design and for necessary feedback to develop and refine the design. The solutions are further refined and may even be prototyped.

Interior designers create custom solutions that incorporate the latest in products and materials, design trends and relevant research. They create highly livable, healthy and effective environments that address both current requirements and future growth. Whatever your interior planning objectives, it’s a wise investment to enlist an interior design professional with an expertise in design thinking; the process is specifically focused on creating value and solving problems.

For more information go to www.creativebusinessinteriors.com.

Sources:

5 Big Benefits of Design Thinking – Drew Lepp, Drew Lepp Designs.

NCIDQ Certified Interior Designers – www.cidq.org.

