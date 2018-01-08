Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly

Not all angels have wings. They work among us, possibly in the next cube or down the hall, and they look just like us. I’ve seen them, hundreds of them. They turn out in record-setting numbers every year to make Wisconsin’s American Lung Association Fight For Air Climb the largest, most successful climb event in the entire country (yes, that includes New York, L.A. and Chicago).

I promise you, not all angels have wings … but they fly. They soar 600 feet in the air, up 47 stories and above every building in Milwaukee to make lives better for people affected by lung disease. Angels, every single one.

Fight For Air Climbs are creative and unique fundraisers held annually across the country to support the American Lung Association’s battle against lung disease. The Milwaukee Fight For Air Climb takes place March 10th at the U.S. Bank Center, and it’s an inspiring event like no other. I’m indescribably proud that Wisconsin’s climb is the best of them all. We turn out more wingless angels than anywhere in the country. We raise more money (shooting for $710,000 this year) for lung disease research, education and treatment. And we have more fun. The last bit might be a little biased and subjective but I dare anyone to prove me wrong.

Right here and right now, I’m asking every employer in southeast Wisconsin to consider organizing a team to participate in this signature fundraising event. Anthem has sponsored the Fight For Air Climb for ten years now and our associates can be seen flying the stairs every year. It’s a tremendous team-building experience and, well, it’s just so perfectly Wisconsin. By that I mean that it’s good people, doing a good thing and having good time doing it.

So I ask you to visit FightForAirClimb.org or contact the Wisconsin chapter of the American Lung Association today at 262-703-4200 to register your team and learn more about the event. Register your team before January 12 and save $10 per person on registration fees.

One final thought about this incredible event. As any angel expert will tell you, there exists among angels a special group, an elite team. This is true at the Fight For Air Climb as well. Who are these archangels? They are the fire departments, police departments, SWAT teams and other first responders from across the metropolitan area. They organize teams to participate in the Team Anthem Fire Department Challenge. They climb for bragging rights and they fly to battle lung disease. Oh, and they do it in full gear. That’s right, they fly in helmet, mask, suit, boots and tank … up 1,034 steps. So, a special shout-out and a heartfelt thank you to these special angels. As ever, you are the best among us.

So get your teams together, Wisconsin. Or participate as an individual. On Climb Day, March 10, 2018, we’re all on the same team anyway.

Come fly with me.

