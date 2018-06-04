A comprehensive plan makes workplace change easier

Ease relocation stress by engaging staff in the planning process

by

June 04, 2018, 7:34 AM

When it’s time to make a significant facility change for your business, whether it’s remodeling or re-locating, setting expectations and controlling perception is key to employee satisfaction with the new environment. Engaging in a detailed information-gathering process that includes listening sessions with employees is a great start to facilitating change and making employees feel valued. Embrace input from employees­—your staff knows what is needed to achieve great results. Engaging your staff early in the planning process is critical to helping them be more accepting of upcoming changes as they transition to a new environment.

Change doesn’t come easy. Humans are creatures of habit and our environment is an important element in our daily routine. A lot of our time is spent at work, an environment we become very familiar with, where we know what to expect. We also know the best route to take to get to work, the time it takes, and where we make stops along the way to manage our life. If you’re relocating, this all changes and creates understandable stress.

Address employee concerns

It’s helpful to work with a consultant that’s experienced in various methods to understand the attitudes and readiness for change within your company. These methods include, among other things, understanding the company vision and mission, employee surveys, an evaluation of current conditions, and pilot programs to test new strategies. The consultant assists in creating an action plan that includes addressing concerns, anxieties and expectations of the people affected. It’s important to focus on what employees gain, not what they will give up. A comprehensive communication plan should be specific and have an honest tone in messaging. It needs to answer who, what, when, where, why, and how.

This is a group effort. You will want to use the influencers within your own organization to help convey the message. Meet with them, explain what you’re trying to accomplish, and ask for help. Company leaders need to model new work behaviors desired in the new environment.

Create an action plan

When it’s time to get ready for a move, you need a comprehensive move plan that addresses phasing and logistics. You will need to identify move champions and coordinate team meetings to define things like how to purge, how to clean, how to pack, and the schedule for everything, including the actual move. It’s important to know the building rules and regulations and check the lease expiration for office equipment and services. There may be long-term storage, disposal or de-commissioning needs as well.

An experienced consultant will provide your team with valuable insight and checklists to guide them through the process and take some of the pressure off key members of your organization, minimizing disruption to normal workflow. The consultant’s expertise will help you increase employee satisfaction, maximizing the return on investment you’ve made for workplace change.

To learn more visit www.creativebusinessinteriors.com and request an introductory meeting with one of our consultants.

Sources

  • Communicating Workplace Change: Starting with the basics ,Knoll Diane Stegmeier
  • Managing Workplace change: Three keys to successful change readiness surveys, Knoll
  • Workplace Change: Supporting a positive change experience, Knoll
  • Managing Workplace Change: A people-based perspective, Knoll Dr. Michael O’Neill
  • Shaping the Modern Workplace, Knoll

More posts from Stephanie

More BizInsights

Five channels to enterprise account wins: The seeds of growth
Five channels to enterprise account wins: The seeds of growth

Once you’ve proven your organization’s capabilities, it’s time to grow

by Brian Sullivan

Heating up Milwaukee’s FaBulous food & beverage industry
Heating up Milwaukee’s FaBulous food & beverage industry

Our state’s infrastructure and organizations like FaB Wisconsin support and promote startups by encouraging partnerships

by Craig Cerbins

Making big data small
Making big data small

Tools making health care more transparent can profoundly influence health trends in society

by Paul Nobile

Managing insurance risks across all levels of your business
Managing insurance risks across all levels of your business

How to get the best possible outcomes for your operations, employees and contracts

by Brian Bean, J.D.

Five ways to use business debt to your advantage
Five ways to use business debt to your advantage

Meet and exceed goals through realizing the benefits of loans

by Mike Flynn

News

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Titan Spine ‘turns it to eleven’

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

The Bubbler

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Family Internet Security Workshop
Crown Plaza Hotel – Airport

06/13/20187:00 pm-9:00 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

Tax Updates 2018
The Paranet Group Headquarters

06/14/20189:00 am-11:00 am

IBAW hosts Milwaukee County Sheriff Richard Schmidt
Wisconsin Club

06/15/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Small Business Owners & Entrepreneurs Summit
Ottawa University

06/21/20188:00 am-5:00 pm